AT&T, Verizon Push Free iPhones for Long-Term Customers

The wireless contract is making a comeback.

US mobile carriers have offered their most generous discounts in years, offering some customers brand-new devices with no down payment or small monthly payments spread over several months. AT&T discounts Inc.,

Verizon Communications Inc.

and T-Mobile US Inc.

requiring customers to make long-term commitments that give operators the stability they need to reassure investors as they ramp up spending on 5G network upgrades.

AT&T started the trend in October by offering premium smartphones like the iPhone 12 for free with a qualifying trade-in device. Its discount then fell to $ 700, which covers the full price of an iPhone 12 Mini and most of a standard iPhone 12, among other gimmicks.

Verizon followed suit on Tuesday, offering trade credits of $ 700 to new iPhones and $ 800 to high-end Android phones. The more generous offers from the two companies require customers to stick to an unlimited data plan for a fixed period of time.

It’s basically a contract, said Jeff Moore, director of telecommunications research firm Wave7 Research. We were seeing carriers blocking the customer base they have instead of encouraging switches.

The free phone strategy is a return to the wireless market ten years ago, when US carriers subsidized the price of most new smartphones in exchange for guaranteed monthly payments to subscribers.

The status quo changed around 2013, and carriers began offering wireless plans without a contract to customers who bought their own devices.

Subscribers could also pay the cost of a new smartphone through monthly installments added to their bills.

AT&T and Verizon now support most or all of these purchases in exchange for reliable revenue. Verizons’ free phone offer requires a two-year commitment. AT&T on Friday extended its repayment plan from 30 months to three years. Both companies are making the offers available to existing customers, not just new customers or those adding a new phone line.

T-Mobile is offering trade-in credits worth up to $ 1,000 for new smartphones reimbursed over two years. Its offer covers a wider range of mobile data plans but only applies to customers activating a new telephone line.

Each carrier covers the cost of the smartphone through monthly bill credits equal to what their regular installments would be. More expensive devices, such as the iPhone 12 Pro Maxsticker, priced at $ 1,100, offer low monthly payments. The $ 700- $ 800 Verizons deal also offers a $ 300 gift card for new customers. Discounts require continuous wireless service for at least two years; otherwise, customers must pay the balance of the purchase of the smartphone.

Wall Street analysts say offers to existing AT&T and Verizon customers affect a much wider range of eligible users than previous promotions. Paying to equip new and existing customers with new smartphones has already cost AT&T as much as $ 2 billion per quarter, according to estimates by industry researcher MoffettNathanson LLC.

Verizons’ free phone offer requires a two-year commitment.

The documents have earned AT&T the strong growth in subscriber numbers that investors tend to reward. The Dallas-based company added nearly 1.4 million postpaid phone connections to its base in the six months that ended in March.

David Christopher, executive vice president of AT & T’s wireless division, said device credits are more like interest-free financing than a long-term contract for wireless service. He said the carrier started offering subsidized financing because the sticker price on the best smartphones had gone from $ 600 a few years ago to $ 1,000 or more today, and buyers wanted more. means of covering the purchase.

Our customer base is very valuable and the low churn rate is represented by customers voting to stay with AT&T, he said. It resonated in the market. We like the formula.

Industry executives also say the generous phone deals reveal fiercer competition in the wireless market, which has shrunk to three national operators since T-Mobiles took over rival Sprint Corp. in 2020. Dish Network satellite operator Inc.

has secured the ingredients for a fourth national system through a settlement negotiated by the Justice Department, but its first cell phone towers will not be operational until later this year.

Consolidation has yet to lead to significantly higher service charges, although monthly rates haven’t gone down either. MoffettNathanson estimates that the average revenue per user on a postpaid plan, which carriers appreciate for its reliable monthly payments, has hovered around around $ 47 over the past three years.

Comcast Cable Internet Providers Corp.

and Charter communications Inc.

are adding to the fray with their own low cost wireless plans. These deals are only available at the footprints of the cable providers, where they have arrangements to provide cellular service with the help of the Verizons network.

We see a competitive and healthy market, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said last month. When more people start entering the switching pool, you have more people who are in-between balloons. And when more people are hopping balloons, T-Mobile tends to do well.

Verizon, meanwhile, is relying on customers with cheaper wireless service to upgrade to its more expensive unlimited data plans, which include high-speed 5G access and subscriptions to media services like Disney +. The operator said about a fifth of its postpaid wireless accounts were subscribed to these premium unlimited plans at the end of 2020, a share that executives hope to increase to around 50% by the end of 2023.

AT & T’s offers apply to multiple wireless plans, but its executives have touted their ability to sell customers premium service coupled with other perks like HBO Max. The telecommunications giant recently unveiled plans to turn HBO owner WarnerMedia into a new company combined with rival Discovery Inc.

The carrier did not detail its plans for HBO Max after the deal was closed, but said the Hollywood company would continue to be part of AT&T until mid-2022.

The three national operators are striving to consolidate their customer base while increasing their spending on 5G infrastructure. U.S. companies made an offer of around $ 81 billion earlier this year for new federal spectrum licenses that support broadband connections, adding to the industry’s overall debt. Executives said these down payments will produce benefits once their customers start to notice faster 5G internet speeds in the years to come.

Until then, AT&T and Verizon could continue to battle the market with discounts to avoid bleeding subscribers.

It’s a dead end, said Craig Moffett, an analyst with MoffettNathanson. History says that it is much easier to start this kind of price war than it is to end it.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at [email protected]