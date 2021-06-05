Uncertainty over Sustained Moneyval Reforms Could Influence FATF Fitch Verdict

Moneyval’s concerns and the prospect of a global minimum tax were featured in Fitch’s latest note for Malta, satisfactory although the assessment may be.

Fitch said there were still uncertainties about the sustainability of recent improvements aimed at addressing significant gaps in Malta’s anti-money laundering and terrorist financing framework.

Moneyval announced that Malta is now ranked largely compliant or compliant with the original 40 recommendations aimed at preventing money laundering and strengthening financial supervision.

But the Financial Action Task Force will use Moneyval’s technical assessment to determine whether Malta is reclassified as a high-risk jurisdiction, a decision expected to be taken later in June. “If Malta were to be put on a gray list, reputation issues could decrease the attractiveness of its financial sector,” said Fitch.

The potential introduction of a global minimum tax and the pressure on low-tax jurisdictions to increase effective tax rates may also present a downside risk to Malta’s public finances.

Malta is an attractive low-tax destination for international businesses: these tax revenues represent around 17% of total tax revenues. “Any potential impact will depend on the details of the deal, which is expected to be reached at G20 meetings this summer.”

And the European Commission’s ongoing infringement proceedings against Malta’s Citizenship Investment Program – now replaced by the Citizenship by Direct Investment program – could cause it to lose revenue of around € 100 million or 0 , 7% of GDP.

Fitch has consistently confirmed Malta at A + with a stable outlook, despite a significant deterioration in public finances, from a surplus of 0.4% of GDP in 2019 to a deficit of 10.2% of GDP in 2020.

This was due to the comprehensive fiscal stimulus plan to protect jobs and growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, including 5% of GDP in direct tax measures and an additional 1.5% in tax deferrals.

But the 2020 fiscal deterioration was the second largest in the EU and well above the EU’s average budget deficit of 6.9% of GDP. The budget deficit turned out to be slightly larger than the government expected, largely due to the underperformance of tax revenues, which fell 11% year-on-year.

Fitch forecasts a budget deficit of 11.5% this year, while the 4.7% growth forecast is more optimistic than the 3.8% forecast presented in Malta’s stability program. “We believe there may be under-spending as the economy recovers in the second half of the year … The budget also provides for an increase in capital spending, amounting to 5.4% of GDP in 2021, supported in part by a number of infrastructure projects in the tourism, transport and health sectors.We expect the deficit to narrow sharply to 5.4% of GDP in 2022, thanks to to the cyclical recovery and the phasing out of the COVID-19 stimulus measures. ”

And while the debt-to-GDP ratio will peak at 65.5% of GDP in 2022, it will gradually fall below 60% of GDP by 2026.

International tourism receipts, which stood at 12.5% ​​of GDP in 2019, will only gradually return to pre-pandemic levels in light of restrictions on international travel and quarantine requirements. Arrivals in 2021 will remain 55% below pre-pandemic levels, but the gap will narrow significantly to 15% by 2022. Uncertainty remains as to when the UK will add Malta to its self. – saying “green list”, allowing trips without quarantine. for UK tourists, who accounted for almost a quarter of all tourist arrivals in 2019.

Malta’s World Governance Indicators (WGIs) remained above the median rated “A”, but perceived weaknesses in the quality of institutions and governance led to a sharp deterioration over the past year.

Corruption control and regulatory quality indicators saw some of the biggest drops, falling by almost 11 percentile ranks, also linked to corruption allegations resulting from a public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The World Bank Governance Indicators (WBGI) ranked Malta at 78.2, reflecting its long experience of stable and peaceful political transitions, well-established rights to participate in the political process, strong institutional capacity, Effective rule of law and a low level of corruption.