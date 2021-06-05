Lordstown Motors Receives Warning From Nasdaq; Keeps Stock Market Gains – Business Journal Daily





LORDSTOWN, Ohio Lordstown Motors Corp. announced Friday night that it had received a notice of default from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC for failing to file its 10-T first quarter earnings report. The notice was expected, the company said, and has no immediate effect on Lordstown Motors’ listing or trading on the Nasdaq. The company trades under the ticker symbol RIDE. Under Nasdaq rules, the company has 60 days after receiving the notice – or July 27 – to file its quarterly report or submit a plan to re-comply with the Nasdaq list. The company said it would file the financial documents as soon as possible within the timeframe prescribed by the Nasdaq. Lordstown Motors said on May 18 that it would delay its quarterly filings on its Form 10-Q until it can file an updated annual report. The company previously announced that it would restate its profits for 2020 due to new guidance issued by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that reclassifies as liabilities – not equity – warrants issued at the time of the merger. of Lordstown Motors with DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The company, however, filed a Form 8-K with the SEC on May 24 showing financial results for the quarter ended March 31. Those results included projections that the company would need more capital and cut 2021 production by half of its inaugural electric vehicle. , endurance. RIDE’s stock prices fell after the Nasdaq announcement, but Lordstown Motors kept sizable gains on stocks made this week. These gains were fueled in part by the optimism displayed by online investing communities on websites such as Reddit. The value of Lordstown Motors’ shares has risen 27% since the opening bell on Tuesday. The start-up electric vehicle maker opened the post-holiday week at $ 9.85 a share and closed at $ 12.52 on Friday, down 4.7% for the day. At one point, the shares were trading as high as $ 13.40. The value of RIDE stock received a boost when traders posting threads to the Reddit online forum started talking about the companies targeted by short sellers. Wall Street also responded positively two weeks ago when Lordstown Motors announced it would host Lordstown Motors Week for plant investors, customers, analysts and media during the week of June 21. Other electric vehicle companies also saw their shares jump this week. Workhorse Group, which owns a 10% stake in Lordstown Motors, saw its share price jump to 68.4% to $ 16.14 per unit before settling at $ 13.05 per share on Friday, still up 36.2% for the week. Copyright 2021 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.







