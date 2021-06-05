Largo Resources announces filing of final base shelf prospectus

TORONTO – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Largo Resources Ltd. (Long or the Company) (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) reports that it has obtained a visa for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf flyer“) from the securities regulators of each of the provinces and territories of Canada. A corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 (the Declaration of registration) has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SECOND) under the Canada / U.S. multi-jurisdictional disclosure system (MJDS). The Company filed the shelf prospectus to replace its previous base shelf prospectus, which expired in March 2021.

The shelf prospectus and registration statement (when effective) qualify the cash distribution and secondary distribution of up to C $ 750 million of common stock, warrants, units, debt securities and subscription receipts (collectively, Securities) or any combination thereof, during the 25 month period that the shelf prospectus remains in effect (subject to MJDS eligibility). The precise terms of any future offering of securities will be set out in a prospectus supplement to the shelf prospectus, which will be filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC in connection with such offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such Securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The registration statement has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet come into effect. The securities cannot be sold and offers to buy cannot be accepted until the entry into force of the registration statement. A copy of the shelf prospectus is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and a copy of the registration statement (once in force) can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and can be obtained free of charge from Largo’s CFO at 55 University Avenue, Suite 1105, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2H7, Canada.

Revised Annual Information Form

The Company also announces that it has today filed a revised annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 to incorporate the reconciliation of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates for the Campbell pit at the Companys Maracs Menchen mine. as of December 31, 2020, and to specify that all the members of the Company’s audit committee meet the applicable independence requirements. The review was requested by the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with its review of the Company’s preliminary base shelf prospectus dated May 19, 2021.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources is an industry-favored, vertically integrated vanadium company. It serves several applications in the vanadium market through the supply of its unmatched VPURE and VPURE + products, from one of the highest grade vanadium deposits in the world to the Companys Maracs Menchen mine located in Brazil. Largo is also focused on advancing renewable energy storage solutions through its world-class VCHARGE vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “LGO”.

For more information on Largo and VPURE, please visit www.largoresources.com and www.largoVPURE.com.

For more information on Largo Clean Energy, please visit www.largocleanenergy.com.

Forward-looking information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation for the purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation (“forward-looking statements”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the amount and terms of any offering of securities under the shelf prospectus and the registration statement, the effectiveness of the statement of ‘registration, filing of any additional prospectus, and advancement of VCHARGE vanadium redox flow battery technology. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “expected”, “estimates” , “Forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of these words and expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “might”, ” could “,“ would ”,“ could ”or“ will be taken ”,“ occur ”or“ be achieved. ”All information in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo or Largo Clean Energy to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. statements, including, but not limited to, the risks described in Largo’s annual information form and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov sometimes. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date on which such statements are made. Although Largo’s management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or planned. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also consider the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo’s annual and interim MD&A which also apply.

