LEADING LAW FIRM ROSEN encourages Credit Suisse Group





NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds buyers of securities of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021 inclusive (the Class Period), the importance June 15, 2021, lead applicant deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased securities of Credit Suisse during the Class Period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any fees or direct costs under a contingency fee agreement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Credit Suisse class action lawsuit, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2091.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll free at 866-767-3653 or by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action has already been filed. If you want to serve as the principal applicant, you must move the court no later than June 15, 2021. A principal plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of the other members of the class to direct the litigation. WHY THE ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified advisors with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, review companies do not have comparable experience or resources. Rosen law firm represents investors around the world, focusing its practice on class actions in securities and derivative litigation between shareholders. Rosen law firm has secured the largest securities class action settlement against a Chinese company. Rosen law firm was ranked # 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for the number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 every year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone, the company raised more than $ 438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was appointed by law360 as the Titan of Plaintiffs Bar. Many of the firm’s lawyers have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers. CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuits, the defendants throughout the Class Period made false and / or misleading statements and / or failed to disclose that: (1) Credit Suisses mixed its lending, asset management and private wealth management and recklessly continued charges had significantly diminished the company’s ability to properly assess and manage its own risk exposure to high-risk clients and potential liabilities resulting from client losses; (2) Credit Suisse had ignored many red flags related to Greensill Capital funds, such as suspicious shipping activity during an internal compliance check, and ignored concerns from the credit structuring team the company’s internal packaging and selling billions of dollars worth of Greensill-related securities to investors; (3) Credit Suisse conspired with Sung Kook (Bill) Hwang to allow Archegos Capital Management to covertly take billions of dollars in excessively concentrated and risky positions using highly leveraged total return swaps, placing the risk of loss associated with these positions in Credit Suisse and its investors; (4) Credit Suisse underestimated its risk exposure and thus overestimated its Tier 1 capital ratios in its public statements; and (5) Credit Suisse’s internal controls were inadequate to ensure that the Company’s potential liability to customers and losses resulting from its exposure to customer losses were properly recognized, managed and disclosed to investors. When the real details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors have suffered damage. To join the Credit Suisse class action lawsuit, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2091.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll free at 866-767-3653 or by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action. No class has been certified. Until a group is certified, you are not represented by a lawyer unless you hire one. You can choose the lawyer of your choice. You can also remain an absent group member and do nothing at this point. The ability of an investor to participate in a possible future recovery does not depend on his status as principal applicant. Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/. Lawyer advertising. Previous results do not guarantee a similar result. ——————————- Contact information: Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Rosen Law Firm, Pennsylvania

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, New York 10016

Phone. : (212) 686-1060

Toll free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos