What inflation? Equity funds are on the rise again





Nothing could derail the monthly winning streak for mutual fund investors. But things got closer in May. Inflation concerns contributed to volatility in stocks and other investments in May. In the end, however, equity funds as well as the overall stock market came out on top again. U.S. equity funds tracked by Refinitiv Lipper (including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds) posted an average return of 0.5% in May, bringing their year-to-date gain to 14.2%. This was the seventh consecutive monthly gain for US equity funds. International equity funds did even better in May, gaining 3.2%, although their 10.2% gain year-to-date is still lower than their US counterparts. The market has held up in the face of accelerating inflation, says Jay Hatfield, portfolio manager of an energy-focused exchange-traded fund, InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA). It helped that the Federal Reserve has indicated that it will not decrease or slow down the pace of its bond buying stimulus until there is full employment. He says there are still areas of the market that are undervalued and thrive in an inflationary environment, including energy, materials, financial services and real estate investment trusts. As inflation expectations rise, the market is turning to those sectors and out of tech rather than falling in absolute terms, Hatfield said. Dashboard

Fund performance in May 2021,

total return by type of fund.

The Lippers financial services fund category rose 2.5% in May, bringing the year-to-date gain to nearly 28%. Natural resources funds rose 8.2% in May, pushing the year-to-date gain to over 36%. Real estate funds have increased by 0.8% on average, for a gain of nearly 17% since the start of the year. Bond funds also rose over the month. Funds linked to high-quality, mid-maturity debt securities (the most common type of fixed income fund) rose 0.4%, reducing their year-to-date decline to minus 1.8 %. Mr. Power is editor of the Wall Street Journal in southern Brunswick, NJ. Email him at [email protected]

