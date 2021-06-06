Food Delivery Driver Faces Punches And Other Charges After North Stafford Incidents | Crime News





A food delivery driver was arrested on Saturday after a series of incidents in which police said he made threats and pointed a gun at people in the North Stafford area. Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the driver was initially upset that he couldn’t order a Happy Meal from the breakfast menu at Aquia McDonald’s at 2862 Jefferson Davis Highway. Police said the driver left the store in a white Toyota around 10 a.m. but said he would come back and execute everyone. Responding to that call, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to nearby Stafford Market, where a woman reported that she and her passengers were crossing the merger zone at Garrisonville Road (State Route 610) and Interstate 95 when the driver of a white Toyota Yaris pointed a handgun at them. Deputy BW Gildea was looking for the vehicle when he was approached by a man who said it was parked at Panera Bread when the driver of a white Toyota lifted a black handgun, slammed down the slide and l pointed at him without provocation. He then lowered the gun and left, Kimmitz said. This man said he recognized the suspect as a DoorDash driver, but did not know his name. As MPs continued their search, Aquia McDonald’s called back to report the angry driver had returned. Police said he used abusive and threatening language towards a client during that visit and was taken into custody by Deputy SM Eastman without further incident.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos