Why Naked Brand Group shares fell 12.7% last month





What happened Actions ofGroup of nude marks (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 12.7% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn’t much company-specific news for the company over the past month, but speculative stocks faced selling pressure during the period, and its share price fell alongside the market trend. The intimate wear and swimwear retailer’s stock has made explosive gains this year, thanks in large part to its status as a memes stock and is hoping that a turnaround effort could lead to an even bigger comeback. Naked Brand Group is a penny stock and prone to volatile trading, and last month’s double-digit pullback seems trivial against the backdrop of recent and historic swings. So what Naked Brand is aiming for a turnaround. The company’s shares have plummeted due to collapsing sales, growing losses and obscene levels of stock dilution following new stock offerings used to raise funds and keep the company afloat. Despite the challenges, stocks have surged this year after catching Reddit’s attention. WallStreetBets discussion forum and receiving an influx of support from retail investors. Naked Brand is still up sharply for the year, but the company will likely need to show tangible signs of progress if the stock is to achieve sustained gains above the current price point. There’s little visibility as to whether the company will make any real headway on this front, and it’s no surprise that Naked Brand shares sold off last month as investors moved away from heavily dependent names. growth, or speculative. Now what Naked Brand stock rebounded at the start of the June session. The company’s share price has climbed around 12.8% in the month so far. Naked Brand stock closed the first week of June at $ 0.70 per share, and the company’s market cap is around $ 544 million. With the company currently trading at less than $ 1 per share, it is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange and management may pursue a stock split in the near future. In the current era of memes stocks, it’s possible that Naked Brand will benefit from another big push, but shareholders could just as easily (or more easily) get crushed by this one.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos