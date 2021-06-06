Here’s how much used car prices have gone up in each state





(iSeeCars) – The global shortage of electronic chips has had a huge impact on the automotive industry. Almost all of the major automakers have been forced to slow down production, resulting in a dramatic reduction in new car inventories. As a result, the demand for used cars has skyrocketed and the prices for used cars have increased correspondingly. How much have used car prices gone up? According to iSeeCars.comAccording to the latest analysis of over 1.2 million used car sales, used car prices rose 16.8%, or $ 3,926, from the same period a year earlier. This is compared to an increase of 0.2% in 2020 compared to 2019. Best cars to sell, worst cars to buy as chip shortage drives prices soaring

Used car price increase by state Are used car price increases consistent across the country? Here are the average used car price increases by state: Used car price increase by state Rank state Price change in% from one year to the next Price variation in $ from one year to the next 1 Vermont 10.7% $ 2,717 2 New Jersey 11.1% $ 2,580 3 West Virginia 11.8% $ 2,910 4 Nebraska 12.1% $ 2,968 5 Wisconsin 12.3% $ 3,026 6 Minnesota 12.4% $ 2,945 7 Iowa 12.7% $ 3,135 8 Hawaii 13.3% $ 3,391 9 new York 13.7% $ 3,126 ten New Hampshire 13.8% $ 3,106 11 Massachusetts 14.1% $ 3,188 12 Indiana 14.1% $ 3,247 13 Connecticut 14.2% $ 3,000 14 Pennsylvania 14.3% $ 3,214 15 New Mexico 14.4% $ 3,444 16 Colorado 14.6% $ 3,554 17 North Dakota 14.9% $ 4,062 18 Illinois 14.9% $ 3,575 19 Idaho 15.0% $ 4,067 20 Oklahoma 15.9% $ 3,895 21 Texas 16.0% $ 3,890 22 Mississippi 16.1% $ 3,892 23 Louisiana 16.6% $ 3,883 24 North Carolina 16.7% $ 3,882 25 Kansas 16.8% $ 3,950 26 Maine 16.8% $ 3,977 National average 16.8% $ 3,926 27 Delaware 17.3% $ 3,652 28 Virginia 17.3% $ 3,883 29 Michigan 17.7% $ 4,051 30 South Dakota 18.1% $ 4,998 31 Kentucky 18.3% $ 4,196 32 Missouri 18.4% $ 4,338 33 Caroline from the south 18.5% $ 4,283 34 Alabama 18.5% $ 4,304 35 California 18.7% $ 4,296 36 Maryland 19.1% $ 4,142 37 Florida 19.2% $ 4.224 38 Ohio 19.2% $ 4,102 39 Alaska 19.3% $ 5,907 40 Washington 19.4% $ 4,664 41 Tennessee 19.4% $ 4,539 42 Wyoming 19.6% $ 6,173 43 Oregon 20.2% $ 4,738 44 Arkansas 20.4% $ 4,994 45 Arizona 20.5% $ 4,600 46 Utah 21.0% $ 4,729 47 Montana 21.8% $ 5,926 48 Georgia 22.2% $ 5,100 49 Nevada 22.3% $ 4,852 50 Rhode Island 25.5% $ 5,559 ISeeCars used car price analysis shows that consumers can get a better deal on used cars by crossing state lines.

Rhode Island is the state with the largest increase in used car prices in 2021 compared to 2020 at 25.5%, which works out to $ 5,559.

Another New England state, Vermont, has the lowest increase in used car prices at 10.7%, which works out to $ 2,717.

Of the top 10 states with the smallest price increases, five are in the eastern states and four are in the midwest.

Of the 10 states with the highest price increases, six are western states and four are eastern states. Most popular new and used car in every state

What does this mean for consumers? Rising used car prices present lucrative trade-in opportunities for consumers who can dispose of a vehicle entirely or are willing to trade it in for a less demanded vehicle. For example, sell a pickup or trade in a large SUV because a smaller one can leave consumers with extra money in their pockets. For buyers looking for a used car, not all vehicles have seen significant price increases. Lots of small SUVs, sedans, and sedans can be found in the used car market that will not give consumers a shock. And for used car buyers who are willing to travel, you may find a better deal on a used car in a neighboring state. A full list of the best and worst used cars to buy right now can be found in iSeeCars in-depth review. used car prices. More from iSeeCars.com: About iSeeCars.com iSeeCars.com is a car search engine which helps buyers find the best car deals by providing key information and valuable resources, like iSeeCars free VIN verification reports. iSeeCars.com Has Saved Users Over $ 282 Million So Far By Applying Big Data Analytics Powered By Over 25 Billion (And Growing) Data Points And Using Proprietary Algorithms to objectively analyze, rate and classify millions of new and used cars. This article, Here’s how much used car prices have gone up in each state, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

