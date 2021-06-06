Business
Phoenix Mills almost shares pre-pandemic levels
The covid-19 pandemic has had a terrible impact on the fortunes of shopping center developers due to the imposition of various restrictions. In this context, The Phoenix Mills Ltd experienced an extremely difficult period during the last financial year. However, this is hardly reflected in the course of its action.
Phoenix Mills shares hit a new 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. They are only 6.5% lower than their pre-Covid highs.
Analysts said last year’s recovery trends highlight the company’s ability to rebound faster once trading conditions normalize. While the first half of fiscal 2021 was painful, consumption in its shopping centers recovered more quickly compared to the December quarter.
Phoenix Mills’ consolidated revenue fell only 3% year-on-year in the March quarter. This is a significant improvement from the 34%, 48% and 78% year-over-year revenue decline for the December quarter, September quarter and June quarter, respectively.
The improvement in the second half of the year was helped by the increase in shopping center opening hours, the end of year celebrations and the opening of restaurant outlets.
Result: For FY21, consumption in corporate shopping centers was around 69% of FY20 levels. For the March quarter, the recovery in consumption was 90% from at the same period of the previous year.
Unfortunately, this recovery is expected to take a hit. The resurgence of covid-19 would mean the company’s short-term financial performance would once again take a hit due to lockdowns caused by the pandemic. Therefore, the June quarter is likely to be difficult for the company.
The silver lining, however, is that the company is strengthening its cash position amid the pandemic. With a liquidity of March 2021 of 1,030 crore and a potential injection of funds 1,510 crore of GIC Private Equity and 960 crore from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Phoenix Mills is building a war chest for growth, ”analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said in a report released on 3 June.
Last week, Phoenix Mills said the company, through its subsidiaries, signed final documents with GIC. This is for the formation of a mixed-use platform led by retail to an enterprise value before the money of 5,500 crore for specific assets.
GIC will initially obtain a 26.4% stake in these subsidiaries through an injection of funds from 1,110 crores.
On the balance sheet front, Phoenix Mills is in a stronger post-covid position.
