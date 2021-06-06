Yellen says higher interest rates would be more for US and Fed





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said President Joe Biden is expected to push forward his $ 4 trillion spending plans even if they trigger inflation that persists next year and higher interest rates. "If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment, it would actually be a plus for the company's perspective and the Fed's perspective," Yellen said Sunday in an interview with Bloomberg. News on his return from the Group of Seven finance ministers. 'Meet in London. The inflation debate has intensified in recent months, with those like Yellen arguing that the current price increases are being driven by transient anomalies created by the pandemic – such as supply chain bottlenecks and increased spending as economies reopen – and critics who say trillions in government aid could fuel a sustainable increase in costs. Biden's packages would add until around $ 400 billion in spending per year, Yellen said, saying that was not enough to cause inflation to exceed. Any price "push" resulting from the bailout will fade next year, she said. "We have been fighting too low inflation and too low interest rates for a decade now," the former Federal Reserve chairman said, adding that "we want them to return to" an interest rate environment normal, "and if that helps alleviate a bit, then that's not a bad thing – it's a good thing. Asset purchases The aggregate measure of consumer prices rose 4.2% in the 12 months to April, and the figures for May are expected to be released on Thursday. The Fed has pledged not to start slashing the $ 120 billion monthly pace of its asset purchases until after further substantial progress on inflation and jobs. President Jerome Powell, who took the reins of Yellen central bank in 2018, has sought to convince investors that he is not considering withdrawing support for the economy anytime soon. Powell and his colleagues continued to project their key interest rate to near zero until 2023. Job growth in the United States accelerated in May – along with workers' wages – and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, according to a Department of Labor report on Friday. "I will not give up on the next packages," Yellen said. "They are not meant to stimulate, they are meant to invest to meet the longstanding needs of our economy." G-7 finance ministers and central bankers held a phone call on May 28 in which the group told Yellen about its views on inflation, according to a Treasury official. The group ultimately accepted its assessment that price spikes during the year are likely to be transient, said the official, who told reporters on condition of anonymity. Yellen said monetary policy makers can handle any potential rise in inflation if it persists. "I know this world – they're very good," Yellen said in the interview. "I don't think they're going to screw it up."







