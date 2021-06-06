Why Gores Holdings VI shares soared 11.3% last month





What happened Actions ofGores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI) gained 11.3% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite massive sales of Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) shares last month, Gores Group’s acquisition vehicle managed to post double-digit gains over the period. There doesn’t appear to have been any big news specific to the company that fueled Gores Holdings VI’s earnings last month, but the stock may have gained ground due to the growing craze for the technology of augmented reality (AR). PSPC is set to go public with 3D camera and mapping technology company Matterport as part of an upcoming merger, and signs that AR space could start to mainstream have likely sparked gains for the stock. So what Matterport specializes in 3D imaging technologies for the real estate sector. Customers can use the company’s 3D camera-based mapping services to capture the interior of a property, paving the way for interactive 3D tours. Users can also perform scans with compatible mobile devices. While neither Matterport nor Gores Holdings VI had major news to announce last month, another player in the AR space made waves that appear to have pushed up the share price of PSPC.Break announced an updated iteration of its Spectacles smart glasses that will have significantly expanded augmented reality capabilities on May 20, and the news has boosted the valuations of some companies heavily exposed to the augmented reality space. AR adoption appears to be heating up, and the major players in the space could generate huge returns on investment. Now what Gores Holdings VI stock continued to climb at the start of the June session. The company’s share price has risen around 1% on the month so far. The merger of PSPC with Matterport is expected to be finalized before the end of this quarter. Following completion of the merger, the company will operate under the name Matterport and trade on the Nasdaq trade under the symbol MTTR. PSPC stocks and companies that have recently gone public through PSPC mergers have seen their valuations come under pressure recently, and investors generally have more limited visibility into the operations and accounting of companies expected to enter the market. via the combination mechanism. On the flip side, the AR market looks poised for strong long-term growth, and Matterport’s initiatives in this area suggest that Gores Holdings VI stock may be worth a closer look for. risk tolerant investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







