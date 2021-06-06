Sellers look to dominate the stock market this week

Local stocks appear to become more vulnerable to profit taking this week after the sharp rise of the past two weeks.

Last week alone, the Philippine Stock Exchange’s main index gained 121.83 points or 1.82% to close at 6,796.34. .

The week’s close at 6,796.34 hints that a short-term high may be in place at the week’s high of 6,841.68, Ravelas said. Continue to expect the market to be between 6,500 and 6,850 levels in the near term.

Papa Securities said the main index was already showing signs of overheating after massive gains in recent days. Technical data signals that major resistance at 7,000 is likely to hold for the near term and the index will likely experience another period of consolidation instead, the brokerage said. .

As investors pocket gains, Papa Securities said there would be opportunities to re-enter the market closer to the 6,600 support level.

In a research note, HSBC economist Noelan Arbis said inflation was starting to normalize after months of volatility and above-trend price increases.

Annual inflation of 4.5% recorded in May, the same rate seen over the past two months, suggests that most concerns about soaring inflation in the Philippines are behind us, Arbis said.

The economist added that limited pressures on the demand side are expected to keep inflation relatively subdued in the coming months.

Restrictions on movement in Metro Manila and surrounding areas, although relaxed, remain largely in place. Those restrictions are expected to remain in place until the end of June for many areas, although risks that the restrictions may be extended persist given the still high cases in the country, he said.

Meanwhile, slow vaccinations could also delay any significant recovery in domestic demand, Arbis said. Nonetheless, the economist said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas could keep its key interest rates unchanged for the rest of the year.

DORIS DUMLAO-ABADILLA INQ

Read more