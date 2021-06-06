Business
Sellers look to dominate the stock market this week
Local stocks appear to become more vulnerable to profit taking this week after the sharp rise of the past two weeks.
Last week alone, the Philippine Stock Exchange’s main index gained 121.83 points or 1.82% to close at 6,796.34. .
The week’s close at 6,796.34 hints that a short-term high may be in place at the week’s high of 6,841.68, Ravelas said. Continue to expect the market to be between 6,500 and 6,850 levels in the near term.
Papa Securities said the main index was already showing signs of overheating after massive gains in recent days. Technical data signals that major resistance at 7,000 is likely to hold for the near term and the index will likely experience another period of consolidation instead, the brokerage said. .
As investors pocket gains, Papa Securities said there would be opportunities to re-enter the market closer to the 6,600 support level.
In a research note, HSBC economist Noelan Arbis said inflation was starting to normalize after months of volatility and above-trend price increases.
Annual inflation of 4.5% recorded in May, the same rate seen over the past two months, suggests that most concerns about soaring inflation in the Philippines are behind us, Arbis said.
The economist added that limited pressures on the demand side are expected to keep inflation relatively subdued in the coming months.
Restrictions on movement in Metro Manila and surrounding areas, although relaxed, remain largely in place. Those restrictions are expected to remain in place until the end of June for many areas, although risks that the restrictions may be extended persist given the still high cases in the country, he said.
Meanwhile, slow vaccinations could also delay any significant recovery in domestic demand, Arbis said. Nonetheless, the economist said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas could keep its key interest rates unchanged for the rest of the year.
DORIS DUMLAO-ABADILLA INQ
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download from 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]