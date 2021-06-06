SEC Extends Deadline for Transparency Disclosures





The Securities and Exchange Commission has extended until July 31 the deadline for mandatory disclosures under Sections 6 and 8 of Circular No.01, 2021 Series or the Beneficial Ownership Transparency Guidelines. According to a notice published on the committee’s website, the extension was granted in consideration of the implementation of several lockdowns. The circular provides transparency guidelines to prevent companies from being hijacked, but not limited to, for money laundering and terrorist financing. Section 6 covers the declarations required for founders, directors, trustees and shareholders of corporations and non-corporations who apply for registration with the commission as of the effective date of the circular, which has fallen. January 29. Under Section 6, a Beneficial Ownership Transparency Declaration (BOTD) form and consent agreement form are required for founders registering the company or on behalf of someone else, founders nominees, nominee directors or trustees and nominee shareholders. Designated directors or trustees and designated shareholders are required to disclose their principals, which may be a natural person or a legal entity. It should be clarified if the directors / trustees / shareholders / founders are not candidates and if the company has not been requested on behalf of another person. Unnamed directors, trustees, shareholders and founders of applicant companies are required to submit a declaration and consent form. Meanwhile, section 7 of the circular requires that appointed directors or trustees and appointed shareholders of existing corporations and non-corporations submit a BOTD form and a consent form. Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte

