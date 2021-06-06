Medlines $ 30 billion LBO is the latest megadeal to marry the world’s richest giants and private equity

The Mills family, billionaire Medlines. Left to right: Jim Abrams, Managing Director, Charlie Mills and Medline … [+] President Andy Mills.

When the families behind some of the world’s greatest fortunes decide that changes are needed in their business empires, they increasingly turn to the big private equity giants.

On Saturday, Medline Industries, a family-owned manufacturer of medical equipment such as masks, surgical gowns, sheets, disinfectants and biohazard bags, sold for around $ 30 billion to a consortium of companies from private equity including Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group. and Hellman & Friedman. After hotly contested negotiations involving other top-notch bidders, the winners have reached the largest buyout deal since the 2008 financial crisis, and one that brings back memories of club deals from the 2000s debt buyout boom. .

For the family behind Medline, the LBO will be a huge boon. Owned by the Mills family, Andy Mills is president, his cousin Charlie Mills is CEO and Andy Jim Abrams’ brother-in-law is COO. Forbes estimates. Collectively, the Mills family retains just over 25% of Medline’s capital, continues to run the business under current management, and remains its single largest shareholder. (Medline, through a spokesperson, declined to comment on our estimates.)

Largely unknown until a Forbes A year ago, the distribution of medical supplies by Medlines to hospitals in the United States was a critical part of the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, as it supplied hundreds of nursing homes, pharmacies and 45% of the 150 main hospital systems in the country. Our March 2020 article details Medline’s production of cleaning products and disinfectants even before the government invoked the Defense Production Act.

Overall, business has exploded for Medline during the pandemic-plagued year. Revenue reached $ 17.5 billion and sales increased 25%. With the rise of vaccinations around the world, Medlines’ business prospects remain promising. It distributes over half a million different equipment and develops new skin graft products. With its new private funders, Medline and the Mills family are now looking to expand their US-focused operations globally. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

The company plans to use the partnership’s new resources to expand its product offering, accelerate its international expansion and continue to make new infrastructure investments to strengthen its global supply chain, Medline said in a statement unveiling its mega -agreement.

Medline is recruiting private investors at the forefront of the global medical supply chain. Blackstone, for example, has approximately one billion square feet of logistics space globally and has a first-hand view of the complexity of moving supplies and equipment around the world. Carlyle Group and Hellman & Friedman are among the world’s most active healthcare investors, having fully monetized their investment in clinical research giant PPD through its successful $ 17.4 billion sale to Thermo Fisher. Additionally, in December, Carlyle listed its giant investment in Rede D’or, Brazil’s largest hospital chain, at a valuation of $ 22 billion.

This investment from some of the world’s most experienced and successful private investment firms will allow us to accelerate this strategy while preserving the family culture that is at the heart of our success, said Charlie Mills, CEO of Medline, in a press release unveiling the agreement.

The Mills family is not alone in turning to large buyout companies sitting on billions of dollars in collective assets to give new growth to their businesses. If anything, there is a lot in common with Medlines LBOs and industry signing deals over the past decade.

When personal computer billionaire Michael Dell faced a crossroads for his once dominant Dell Inc., he worked with private equity firm Silver Lake Partners on a $ 25 billion buyout that deprived the wealthy company. in technology assets in 2013. Over the next eight years, Dell and Silver Lake reignited growth in the PC business and then went on the offensive, opportunistically increasing Dell’s presence in cloud computing and cybersecurity through acquisitions. Their complex transactions involved Dell’s private family office and also raised capital from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC. Worth around $ 15 billion at the start of its buyout venture with Silver Lake, Dell is now worth $ 50 billion, Forbes recently reported.

In Canada, Woodbridge, the family vehicle of the Thomson family that houses their property of the Thomson Reuters media and financial technology empire, has faced a turnaround. After a decade of stagnation in public markets, Woodbridge turned to Blackstone in 2018 to sell control of Thomson Reuters’ valuable financial and risky business, Refinitiv. The leveraged buyout, at the time, was then the culmination of post-crisis deals at a valuation of $ 18 billion. With the proceeds, Thomson Reuters repurchased billions of shares and had a 45% stake in the Blackstone-led deal, which appreciated.

After the $ 18 billion deal, Blackstone broke up and listed valuable parts of the Thomson Reuters empire, like its electronic bond and derivatives trading platform Tradeweb. Refinitiv recently merged with the London Stock Exchange. For Woodbridge and the Thomson family, the LBO has been a massive boon. Appreciated by Forbes At $ 25 billion at the start of his deal with Blackstone, the David Thomson family and family are now worth $ 45.8 billion based on our real-time net worth.

The Mills family behind Medline are hoping for a similar outcome. Their $ 30 billion mega-deal involves some of the world’s largest and best-connected investors as they globalize a family-owned business in an environment fraught with post-pandemic supply chain risk.

