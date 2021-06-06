The stakes rise as CBDCs move towards launch

Share Tweeter Share Share Share E-mail

As the world’s third-largest central bank, the People’s Bank of China Rightly attracts much of the attention surrounding the advance of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), but it is far from the only one, as monetary regulators around the world are forging ahead with their own plans to launch internal cryptocurrencies.

In Brazil, for example, the central bank issued guidelines related to a CBDC, putting in place standards and definitions of what a digital currency might look like, Bitcoin.com reported. Digital fiat, according to the guidelines, would act as a substitute for cash and would have to comply with strict anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-terrorism regulations. According to the report, privacy and security issues and guidelines will be determined by the Banking Secrecy Act and the General Personal Data Protection Act. In part, digital currency would also be used for smart contracts, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other use cases.

Sweden in new CBDC trials

Meanwhile, Sweden’s central bank is moving ahead with testing its own CBDC through a joint effort between the Riksbank and Commercial banks, a retail financial institution (FI) based in the country, Co-telegraph reported. The new one marks a step up from previous stages of an eKrona development that only had simulated participants.

Not everyone is sure they want to introduce digital money (in general form) to the economy in general. In one example, as reported by Reuters, Qatar, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the central bank is unlikely to invest in crypto in the near future as there is still uncertainty about such offers.

China and the question of payment control?

In China, the controversy over whether the government will use CBDCs as a means of monitoring payments continues. As reported by General Ledger InformationYao Qian, who led the country’s digital currency research until 2018, said a CBDC would not be needed to track payments because the government can already do so, according to his own personal views.

In fact, third-party payment technology can already enable transparency of all transactions in real time, Qian said, according to Ledger Insights.

Qian is director at China Securities Regulatory Commission. Ledger Insights reported that the CBDC would work as a payment alternative to WeChat Pay and Alipay. Additionally, in what appears to be a rebuttal to concerns that China is seeking to weaken the US dollar’s place as a global reserve currency, Qian said this was not necessarily the goal of the CBDC but rather a natural evolution of the digital process and market selection.

Separately, in terms of mechanics, he said, according to the report, we can imagine that if central banks’ digital currency runs directly on blockchain networks such as Ethereum and Diem, then the central bank can use its BaaS services. to directly supply central banks. digital currency to users without the need for intermediaries.

As PYMNTS reported, China’s own pilots have included lotteries for its digital yuan. By an announcement of Beijing local financial administration and supervision office, The Chinese Lottery is worth around $ 6.2 million. The lottery will feature 200,000 digital prizes worth around 200 yuan, which can then be used to transact with multiple retailers.

China also appears to be planning to put crypto aside. At the end of last month, a joint statement by the China Internet Finance Association, the China Banking Association and the China Payment and Clearing Association stated, among other things: Financial institutions, payment institutions and other member units must seriously strengthen their social responsibilities. They must not use virtual currency to price products and services, underwrite insurance business related to virtual currencies or include virtual currencies in the scope of insurance liability, and must not directly or indirectly provide customers with other services.

