3 cool benefits of blockchain and how it can change finance
Thursday, January 28e, Robinhood has received a request for a $ 3 billion guarantee from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). This prompted the broker to suspend purchases of GameStop shares on its trading platform in order to reduce the size of collateral desired by DTCC. In the aftermath of this incident, Robinhood mobilized to move away from the current T + 2 standard for settlement of transactions instant settlement. In fact, the DTCC guarantee requirement results from the current T + 2 standard. Essentially, DTCC needs to ask participating brokers, such as Robinhood, for collateral to insure against the broker’s bankruptcy between the time the trade is closed and the two days it takes to settle the trade.
While the move to instant settlement may not be the panacea Robinhood is hoping for, these recent events draw attention to the huge benefits that would come from moving financial infrastructure to blockchain – the technology that could ultimately enable the instant stock settlement.
While in San Francisco a few years ago, I met private equity expert and technologist Ankit Kumar, who would then go on to guide me and teach me blockchain technology. He basically told me that blockchain technology and smart contracts are a new paradigm in computing. This allows software to make trustworthy commitments, which was not possible before. This in turn enables instant settlement of contracts with zero counterparty risk and an immutable verifiable trail of the transaction, all at virtually zero cost. The use cases are endless, especially in the world of finance. Projects like Maker, Compound and Uniswap are now building the basic infrastructure of a stable digital currency, money market and exchange. You will likely see an explosion of use cases across all segments of finance such as payments, real estate, and insurance.
Let’s take a look at some of the main benefits of blockchain technology and some of the potential impacts on the financial ecosystem.
1. Elimination of counterparty risk
In the 1960s, US stock exchanges were on a T + 5 settlement standard. The NYSE closed every Wednesday to ensure the settlement backlog could be cleared. Stock certificates were recorded in physical form, and the settlement process required couriers, called runners, to transport these certificates from one brokerage office to another.
The creation of DTCC in 1973 followed by the process of immobilization and then dematerialization of share certificates has now enabled the T + 2 standard and electronic trading systems.
However, distributed ledger technology can take us further into an era of instant settlement. This would ensure that stocks and money are traded simultaneously and completely eliminate the risk that money will not be delivered once stocks are traded, and vice versa. This in turn can avoid the need for intermediaries in a transaction and open up participation in the financial markets to people who were otherwise excluded because they did not ‘know’ the right intermediary, or were not seen as a counterparty. “Reliable” by biased people intermediaries.
2. Increased transparency of ownership and reduced litigation
In the current system, DTCC only tracks stock ownership at the broker level. Each broker in turn keeps internal records of the actual investors, called beneficial owners, who buy shares through them. There is, however, no master register of beneficial ownership of the shares. As a result, there may be situations where there are duplicate claims to the ownership of the same stock.
In contrast, a blockchain-based system would record the entire chain of lending, borrowing and selling shares, and maintain an accurate record of the actual owner of the shares at any given time.
In the current system, situations arise where it is impossible to properly distribute the profits to the right people due to these conflicting claims. This is easily seen in cases where trades remain pending before a private withdrawal transaction, or in situations where there is a sharp drop in stock. The Dole Foods case is a classic example. A blockchain-based system would ensure that legitimate owners receive an exact product in all situations, and therefore make the financial system fairer and reduce litigation.
3. Pay key contributors for the value they create in a network
The low cost, instantly transmitted and permanent registration of ownership enabled by the blockchain further enables the transfer of “value” on a large scale. As a result, key contributors who help build a network and make it valuable can economically benefit from the increased value of the network. Imagine if the early users and key contributors on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn could economically benefit from the value they brought to these networks.
A good example of this concept is the compound token, which distributes the value of this lending platform to major providers and borrowers, who help build this platform.
Blockchain technology can offer extremely powerful benefits, such as reduced counterparty risk, accurate ownership records, and fair distribution of value to major network participants. It is imperative that all stakeholders come together to help shift the backbone of our financial infrastructure to this technology.
