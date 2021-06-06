Foreign Investors Hold 66% of Shares Listed in UK, Analysis Finds | Stock markets





Foreign investors now own 66% of shares listed in the UK, up from 64% in 2019, according to an analysis of the London market which shows a sharp decline in the domestic holdings of UK shareholders. Europeans have increased their stakes in companies listed on the London Stock Exchange the most in the past two years, ahead of US investors and growing interest from China-based funds, the investor relations consultancy said. Orient Capital. UK pension funds only hold 2% of the London stock market after falling sharply in recent years. In 2013, UK pension funds held 8% of London-listed stocks by value, but in eight years that figure has fallen by three-quarters. US investors were the main holders, especially US mutual funds, which now hold more UK stocks than those held by UK mutual funds. Alison Owers, Global Managing Director of Orient Capital, said: The UK stock market, like the world’s major stock markets, is dominated by large multinational corporations with operations spanning every continent and competing with their global peers, wherever they are listed. So there is no logic for investors to consider only companies that happen to be listed in their home, she said. Efforts to impose corporate governance rules on UK-based companies have come under heavy criticism after a series of moderate protests from shareholders in response to allegations of excessive compensation and risky behavior by companies. Corporate governance activists have argued that the growing diversity of ownership allows board directors to escape criticism when put to votes at annual general meetings, leading to proposals for workers on the boards. Orient said that just as foreign investors have come to dominate equities in London, UK investors are diversifying internationally, with fund flows to global mutual funds far exceeding that to equity-focused funds. UK. John Ralfe, a retirement expert, said the report highlights the tendency of fund managers to look to the world when investing in retirement savings. But he said the low level of ownership in UK companies by UK pension funds did not mean they were not investing in UK companies through other means. They just do it in other ways. They lend to UK companies on long-term horizons by buying their bonds and investing in infrastructure funds, he said. European investors have increased their holdings of UK equities the most over the past two years, and are now claiming a 19% stake from the post-Brexit low of 15% in 2019. Chinese public companies rich in liquidity have also invested heavily in London. They more than doubled their holdings from 0.7% in 2019 to 1.7% in 2021, Orient Capital said. Foreign investors are most interested in UK listed mining, healthcare and consumer goods companies. Owers said: As UK investors have looked further to find the best opportunities and maximize the benefits of diversification, foreign investors have come to our shores.

