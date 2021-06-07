Crown Casino Perth Potentially Breached Money Laundering Law – Update





By Stuart Condie SYDNEY – Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. said another of its casinos was under investigation by Australian authorities for potentially serious violations of anti-money laundering laws. The ASX-listed gaming company, which is already the subject of several investigations by Australian authorities over its business practices, said the federal government’s financial intelligence agency had identified a potential breach at its casino from the city of Perth on the west coast. AUSTRAC has opened a formal investigation into the execution, the Crown said, without detailing the nature of the potential violation. Crown also said its Melbourne resort, which is at the center of a quasi-judicial investigation in the state of Victoria into Crown’s suitability to hold a casino license, violated the Victoria Casinos Control Act. by allowing international players to deposit funds with debit or credit cards. Crown said it informed the ongoing investigation into the breach, which occurred between 2012 and 2016 and involved A $ 160 million ($ 123.8 million) in transactions. It also examines whether the violation may have flouted other laws or rules. Uncertainty over Crown’s future has sparked action for the Australian company, which withdrew from international operations after its employees in China were arrested in late 2016. It sold a stake in a Macau casino operator and withdrew from a casino project in Las Vegas. Crown last month rejected an offer to take over U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc., saying the proposal undervalued the company and presented too much regulatory uncertainty. He also asked his rival The Star Entertainment Group Ltd. more information on Star’s merger proposal. He refocused on Australia, where he spent hundreds of millions of dollars to build a new skyscraper on Sydney’s waterfront with the intention of opening a new casino. The resort has undergone a lengthy approval process by the New South Wales state gambling regulator, which last month imposed a series of conditions that could pave the way for its opening, pending a final decision. Write to Stuart Condie at [email protected]

