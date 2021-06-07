Salaries of listed companies increase by 4%





FIRST PLACE:

Foxconn Technology Co, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, recorded an average annual salary of NT $ 4.19 million and a total of 171 employees. By Kao Shih-ching / Journalist

Last year, the average annual salary of employees of listed companies rose 4% year-on-year to NT $ 967,021 ($ 34,884), beating the country’s GDP growth by 2.98%, but the company with the highest average salary offered 12.5 times more than the one with the lowest, indicating uneven salary growth in Taiwan, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said. The percentage was lower than the 15.8% difference recorded in 2019. Foxconn Technology Co (), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (), recorded an average annual salary of NT $ 4.19 million and a total of 171 employees last year, ranking first among 875 companies TWSE-listed and rising 21.2% from its 2019 NT $ 3.45 million average, the exchange said in a report released Tuesday last week. Photo: Chen Yung-chi, Taipei Times On the other hand, real estate developer and entertainment company Taroko Corp (), with a total of 594 employees, saw its average annual salary drop 4% year-on-year to NT $ 336,000, which was the lowest among the 875 companies, TWSE data showed. Salaries included base salary, overtime, bonuses and compensation, the TWSE said. In 2019, Swancor Holding Co () had the highest average annual salary at NT $ 5.16 million and home appliance supplier Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co () the lowest at NT $ 327,000. Last year, papermaking conglomerate YFY Inc () was ranked second with an average salary of NT $ 4.15 million, up 14% from the previous year, while real estate developer JSL Construction & Development Co () was ranked third with an average salary of NT $ 3.94 million, up 75%. Fourth to eighth place were mainly chip suppliers and designers: ASMedia Technology Inc () with NT $ 3.7 million, MediaTek Inc () with NT $ 3.41 million, Novatek Microelectronics Corp () with NT $ 3.25 million and Realtek Semiconductor Corp () with NT $ 3.24 million. . Global Brands Manufacture Ltd () was the exception: the company produced printed circuit boards and had an average salary of NT $ 3.46 million. Among the top 10, MediaTek had the most employees with 9,083, followed by Realtek with 4,116 and Novatek with 2,321. The average salary of retail conglomerate Mercuries & Associates Holding Ltds () ranked ninth at NT $ 3.23 million, followed by Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp () at NT $ 3.2 million. The two companies had only 11 and seven employees respectively last year, according to the data. As for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC,), its average annual salary was ranked 18th at NT $ 2.39 million, with 47,908 employees. TSMC had the most employees among the 875 TWSE-listed companies.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos