What would you like to know

Robinhood Markets Inc. is an online brokerage firm with a stock trading and investing app for young retail investors. The company, one of the first to adopt commission-free transactions, filed a confidential initial public offering (IPO) on March 23, 2021.

A confidential IPO allows a company to submit a first draft of its S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which should only be made public 15 days before any promotional roadshow or, if there is has no roadshow, 15 days before the IPO. The advantage of confidential filing is that the company has more control over its IPO date and can make changes to its IPO filing without having to handle public relations.

This means Robinhood has not released the expected date, price range, number of shares and total valuation of its IPO. However, his other financial information can help put ourselves in context while we wait.

Robinhood’s eponymous app allows users to trade over 5,000 stocks and seven cryptocurrencies on its platform. In addition, they can trade U.S. Certificates of Deposit (ADR) for 650 listed companies globally and option contracts for stocks listed on U.S. stock exchanges and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Robinhood has raised a total of $ 5.6 billion from private investors and was reportedly valued at $ 40 billion in its last funding round in February 2021.

Robinhood was indicted by the SEC in December 2020 for providing its clients with sub-par trade execution.

Robinhood was in the news a lot in 2021 due to its popularity with traders involved in GameStop’s short squeeze.

Robinhood Foundation and History

Robinhood was founded in 2013 by Stanford graduates Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt. The duo had prior experience on Wall Street before launching Robinhood, having founded Celeris, a trading technology company, and Chronos Research, which sold fintech software to investment banks.

The Robinhood app was launched in April 2013 as a stock tracking app, with the goal of creating an equivalent to Yahoo Finance for mobile devices. Yahoo and Google Finance have gone mobile, pushing Robinhood out of this space. Robinhood therefore raised $ 16 million from well-known venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz and Ribbit Capital, and pivoted to becoming a brokerage house.

Robinhood, as we know it now, officially launched in Apple’s App Store in December 2014. Since then, it has grown in popularity and has over 13 million users on its platform.

Robinhood was in the news a lot in 2021 due to its popularity with retail investors who made Gamestop’s short squeeze. However, the increase in trading activity on its platform resulted in an increase in demand for margin and the app halted the trading activity of Gamestops shares on its platform. The company was also forced to raise additional capital from investors to meet its capital needs.

This incident put Robinhood under criticism and regulatory scrutiny and its chief executive and co-founder Vlad Tenev had to testify before the role of Congressional Robinhoods in the controversy.

How does Robinhood make money?

Robinhood is a commission-free brokerage firm, which means users didn’t have to pay any fees to trade stocks on its platform. This was the traditional way brokerages made money, without it they had to find other ways to generate income.

Payment for Order Flow (PFOF)

Robinhood’s biggest source of income comes from a practice called Payment for Order Flow (PFOF). Payment for order flow refers to the money that brokerages receive to direct their clients’ trades to particular market makers. Market makers are companies that connect buyers and sellers of stocks or other securities. They make money by pocketing the difference between how much the buyer of a stock pays for the stock and how much the seller sells it. In order to make sure there are always buyers and sellers to match, they pay brokers like Robinhood to send them orders.

Although Robinhood has not released its full financial statements, it does disclose its PFOF earnings. In the first and second quarters of 2020, it reported revenue of $ 91 million and $ 180 million from PFOF. In its latest filing, Robinhood said those numbers rose to $ 331 million in the first quarter of 2021. Option trading order flows accounted for $ 198 million of the total amount, while stock trading was responsible for $ 133 million.

Brokerages are required to find the best execution of trades for their clients, which mainly means that they try to get the best price for trades done in the shortest time possible. PFOF presents the possibility of a conflict of interest, as a brokerage may be paid more to send orders to a market maker who will give lower prices to its clients. Robinhood says it always gets best execution for its clients, writing on its website that market maker payments “don’t count when your brokerage orders go through.”

However, in December 2020, the SEC found that “Robinhood falsely claimed in a website FAQ between October 2018 and June 2019 that its execution quality met or exceeded that of its competitors. [SEC’s] order finds that Robinhood provided lower trade prices, “. The SEC said the practice cost its clients $ 34.1 million, even taking into account the savings clients realized by not having to pay commissions. Although Robinhood did not admit or deny the SEC statements, she agreed to pay $ 65 million to settle the charges.

Current SEC chairman Gary Gensler said there was a bit of a conflict of interest in payments from the order flow practice and his agency was reviewing it.

Membership Fee: Robinhood Gold

In addition to PFOF, Robinhood also earns money from membership fees. Robinhood offers two levels of Basic and Gold membership. The first is free and the second costs $ 5 per month. While both membership types allow commission-free transactions, Gold membership also offers, among other things, access to reports from investment research firm Morningstar and the ability to trade on margin. However, Robinhood does not disclose how many of its users have Gold accounts and how many have Basic accounts.

Robinhood also earns additional income from interest charged on margin trading accounts and the interest it receives from uninvested cash from users.

How much is Robinhood worth?

According to the public online database Crunchbase, Robinhood has raised a total of $ 5.6 billion from investors over 24 funding rounds. The most recent round, February 1, 2021, raised $ 2.4 billion. Robinhood was valued at $ 40 billion in its February round table, significantly more than the $ 11.7 billion valuation of its September 2020 round table. Among its main funders are Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz and Google Ventures.