Road safety groups warn of ‘deadliest 100 days’, summer months considered deadliest for teenage drivers – Greeley Tribune

Summer brings warmer weather, longer days and more freedom for teens, but it has consequences.

The summer days from Memorial Day to Labor Day are marked as the “100 Deadliest Days” because it is the most fatal time of year for young drivers.

About 2,081 teenage drivers are involved in fatal crashes each year, according to an AAA press release of data from 2010 to 2019. Of those crashes, 30% occurred during the “deadliest 100 days.” More than 7,038 people were killed in crashes involving teenagers during the summer months of 2010 to 2019. That’s more than seven people killed per day every summer.

The same press release said 255 people have been killed in teen-related crashes over the past 10 summers in Colorado.

County Weld in particular has been on the radar as a place with high road fatalities. Kelly Martinez, coalition coordinator for Drive Smart Weld County, said the county had the highest number of road fatalities in the country in 2008, but continues to remain a hot spot for accidents.

Over the past five years our road deaths have actually increased by 10%, so in the new data we have from 2020 we have had 12 deaths in total and three were teenagers, ”Martinez said. .

The growing population of County Weld, the large number of roads and the high traffic along these roads are all contributing factors to the increase in the number of fatalities. This is where it becomes difficult to work on reducing accidents, as the population continues to grow, according to Martinez.

For more than 20 years, the Drive Smart Coalition has existed to prevent fatalities, injuries and property damage from those concerned about the safety of Weld County drivers. The main goal of the coalition is to help early and pre-driving drivers, aged 14 to 19, due to the distractions that come with getting behind the wheel.

With distractions from technology increasing, Drive Smart runs a community health survey every three years at the Weld County Health Department, asking survey participants if they talk or text while driving. .

We are constantly struggling with the distraction problem, ”Martinez said. “90% of people who responded to this survey admitted to talking on the phone while driving, and 69% admitted to texting.

Distracted driving is the number one cause of car crashes among teens, according to Martinez. These distractions may include using technology, eating while driving, or people in the car with the driver.

Another AAA press release highlighted other risky behaviors teens engage in on the roads. In the past month, 40% of teenage drivers admitted to exceeding the 15 mph speed limit on a freeway, 32% admitted to passing red lights and 17% admitted to driving without a seat belt.

In order to reduce accidents and fatalities involving teenagers, Drive Smart Weld County offers many programs for young drivers and their parents.

The main Drive Smart program can be seen at Weld County schools. High schools are invited to participate in the Buckle up Drive Smart program. Each school involved receives $ 1,000 which goes to a club. This club is responsible for launching the Drive Smart program, while raising funds for their club.

They do a phenomenal job. They are so much more creative than we could ever be, ”Martinez said. “And they know how to use social media tools… so they can reach a lot more students than we ever could.

In addition to hosting guest speakers, organizing meetings and making weekly announcements about this program, Drive Smart individuals also measure the success of the program through seat belt checks at the beginning and end of the year.

Any school that reduces the rates for students not wearing seat belts receives an additional $ 100 for their school.

Drive Smart also offers a dedicated parent and teen driver education program, which encourages them to learn the laws from first-time drivers and create parent-teen driving contracts to examine the consequences and enforce the rules.

Martinez said his advice to all parents is a good example when it comes to driving with teenagers.

Behave well as a parent when driving, ”Martinez said. “Even if they don’t act like that, our teens are watching everything we do, especially as they approach driving age.”

Despite the high number of road fatalities in County Weld, the creation of graduated driver’s license laws in 2008 led to a dramatic drop in the number of road fatalities the following year. These laws impose a curfew, a seat belt requirement, and a first-year passenger limit for all teens.

These types of laws have helped reduce the number of teenage road deaths, ”Martinez said. It is therefore important that law enforcement, parents and teenagers are all aware of these laws because they prevent death.

Drive Smart is not the only organization trying to reduce the number of teenagers killed on the roads. Organizations across the country are implementing programs for the Deadliest 100 Days of 2021.

Colorado Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) are part of the group that works to raise awareness and take action to keep teens safe on the roads, Memorial Day through Labor Day.

“According to the CDC, teenage drivers aged 16 to 19 are three times more likely than drivers 20 and over to be involved in a fatal crash,” said a press release from SADD.

With that in mind, Kerry Ferguson, the Colorado State SADD Coordinator, explains what the message is for young drivers across the state.

The message is clear: focus on driving, always fasten your seat belt, drive soberly and follow posted speeds, ”Ferguson said in the statement. “We tell young drivers every day that their actions have an impact on all road users, but this message is true for every driver, passenger and pedestrian.

AAA offers an award-winning program directly to Colorado students. To reduce the teenage tragedy on the roads during the summer, the “How to Drive” driver education course will be offered virtually to students. The new program will be a 30 hour interactive course that will include the dangers of the road.

As the summer days progress, more and more teenagers are on the roads and the risk factor increases during those 100 days. But there are many programs that work hard to educate new drivers and their parents, as well as to make the roads safer.

Summer is the deadliest time for traffic accidents, ”Martinez said. “So put the phones away, keep your eyes on the road, keep your hands on the wheel and pay attention.”