How the coal company is moving towards renewable energies

Coal is one of the biggest polluters in the world, with its transport, storage and use accounting for around 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations.

Somruedee Chaimongkol, managing director of energy company Banpu Public Company, said she wanted to help reduce the Asia-Pacific region’s dependence on fossil fuels. The company has operated coal mines in Thailand for almost four decades.

Sometimes known as “Asia’s First Lady of Coal,” Chaimongkol has become the company’s CEO since 2015 and drew up what she called a “greener and smarter” business plan for the undertaken the following year.

“Since 2010, we have been talking about transformation. And since 2015, when I succeed my predecessor as CEO, we start to implement on the greener, the smarter [plan]. Over the past five years, we have spent $ 2 billion and 90% of our [that went on] greener investment, like gas, like renewables, and energy technology, “Chaimongkol told CNBC” Managing Asia: Sustainable Future “.

“[There are] a lot of mega trends are happening in digitization, decarbonization, decentralization and which have accelerated Banpu to produce a new greener and smarter strategy ”, she added.

Founded in 1983, the Thai company Ban Pu Coal Company Limited started operations in Lamphun province, in the north of the country, and was listed on the Thai stock exchange six years later. In 1993, it took on its current trade name and in the following years spread to other parts of Southeast Asia and China.

Last year, it created Banpu Next, which encompasses its energy technology businesses, including electric vehicles, renewable power plants and electric ferries.

Banpu Annual Report 2020 indicates that coal accounted for over 95% of Banpu Public Company Ltd’s revenue in 2020, a figure roughly in line with 2019. The same annual report shows that by including the company’s overseas subsidiaries, coal accounted for more than 80% of total income. .

The company purchased natural gas assets in the United States for several years.

In March, the company said it wanted to get half of its revenue from “green” energy by 2025.

“We are adding more renewable energy production in Japan, Vietnam and China more quickly and we have created Banpu Energy Australia,” said Chaimongkol.