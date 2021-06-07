Business
How the coal company is moving towards renewable energies
Coal is one of the biggest polluters in the world, with its transport, storage and use accounting for around 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations.
Somruedee Chaimongkol, managing director of energy company Banpu Public Company, said she wanted to help reduce the Asia-Pacific region’s dependence on fossil fuels. The company has operated coal mines in Thailand for almost four decades.
Sometimes known as “Asia’s First Lady of Coal,” Chaimongkol has become the company’s CEO since 2015 and drew up what she called a “greener and smarter” business plan for the undertaken the following year.
“Since 2010, we have been talking about transformation. And since 2015, when I succeed my predecessor as CEO, we start to implement on the greener, the smarter [plan]. Over the past five years, we have spent $ 2 billion and 90% of our [that went on] greener investment, like gas, like renewables, and energy technology, “Chaimongkol told CNBC” Managing Asia: Sustainable Future “.
“[There are] a lot of mega trends are happening in digitization, decarbonization, decentralization and which have accelerated Banpu to produce a new greener and smarter strategy ”, she added.
Founded in 1983, the Thai company Ban Pu Coal Company Limited started operations in Lamphun province, in the north of the country, and was listed on the Thai stock exchange six years later. In 1993, it took on its current trade name and in the following years spread to other parts of Southeast Asia and China.
Last year, it created Banpu Next, which encompasses its energy technology businesses, including electric vehicles, renewable power plants and electric ferries.
Banpu Annual Report 2020 indicates that coal accounted for over 95% of Banpu Public Company Ltd’s revenue in 2020, a figure roughly in line with 2019. The same annual report shows that by including the company’s overseas subsidiaries, coal accounted for more than 80% of total income. .
The company purchased natural gas assets in the United States for several years.
In March, the company said it wanted to get half of its revenue from “green” energy by 2025.
“We are adding more renewable energy production in Japan, Vietnam and China more quickly and we have created Banpu Energy Australia,” said Chaimongkol.
Electric vehicles
The company also wants to create an energy “ecosystem” within Banpu NEXT, covering everything from the creation and storage of energy to the distribution and construction of charging stations for electric vehicles. Chaimongkol said the division can generate “significant” revenue by 2025.
“Under Banpu NEXT, the main contribution to revenue still comes from power generation from a solar and wind farm. In the future, we will move on to [the] energy technology, ”she explained.
One aspect of the new system is a technology platform that helps manage fleets of three-wheeled electric taxis called tuk-tuks, as well as four-wheeled vans. “What we sell to our client is to sell the platform, sell the solution, manage a fleet [and providing] electronic charging station[s]Chaimongkol explained. In November, Banpu NEXT launched an electric ferry that will provide trips for tourists around the Thai island of Phuket, and in March, it invested in Urban Mobility Tech Co (UMT), a company Bangkok-based electric vehicle carpooling.
A mini electric vehicle from Banpu Next in Bangkok on February 26, 2021.
Romeo Gacad | AFP | Getty Images
Will Banpu ever quit the coal mines altogether? Not in the next five to ten years, according to Chaimongkol, because there will always be demand from customers. But the company will not invest in new coal assets, she said, adding that it would instead inject money into renewables and in doing so reduce the contribution of coal to revenue. of the company.
Chaimongkol said future business plans will “incorporate” sustainable policies and have given the impression that she would like to move away from her nickname “the first lady of coal.” “Right now, Banpu is transforming and our direction is towards a greener and smarter environment. [plan]. But if [we] talking about running the business, I would say Banpu is an energy company, ”she said. Her leadership is to ensure that the heads of the company’s four divisions, minerals, gas production, conventional coal-fired power and Banpu NEXT, can focus on the “greener” strategy, she added.
Banpu has been selected as a benchmark member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years, which Chaimongkol hopes will appeal to investors. Companies are chosen following an evaluation of ESG criteria (environmental, social and governance).
“I hope this investor[s] will see this strong commitment [to] be a conscious business. I hope this will be reflected in the value of the company in the future, ”she said.
