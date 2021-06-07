Business
Market debut drives World Nissin stock
Through Ana Olivia A. Tirona, Searcher
WORLD NISSIN Corp. ended up as the most actively traded stock on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) last week after its market debut on Tuesday.
A total of 6.40 billion pesos worth 477.94 million shares of World Nissin traded hands on the trading floor June 1-4, according to PSE data.
World Nissin stock closed at 13.40 pesos per share on Friday. This was down 0.59% from its initial public offering (IPO) price of P13.50.
Investors were cautiously optimistic about the new IPO as it was a manufacturer of highly recognized branded food products present in the majority of Filipino households… There were, however, some concerns about the size of the offering. because it was the largest IPO in PSE history and also the timing of the offering, said Christopher John J. Mangun, research director of AAA Southeast Equities, Inc. in a report. -mail.
Price movement was stable over the first few trading sessions, although volatility accelerated causing the price to drop significantly, down about 6% from the IPO price at a moment before straightening up. The rally is a sign that investors quickly recovered World Nissin shares at a slight discount, he added.
In a separate email, Globalinks Securities and Stocks, Inc. sales manager Toby Allan C. Arce noted that the stock traded below its IPO price on relatively volatile. low and that any large cap issue was expected to debut on the local stock exchange.
However, there appears to be confidence in the company’s rebound after hitting a low of 12.68P per share. [last Thursday]. Investors can still consider [Monde Nissin] a good addition to their investment portfolios, Mr. Arce said.
The food maker offered 3.6 billion shares to the public at P13.50 each. Excluding the subscription fee and listing fee, the company said it raised 48.6 billion pesos, or about $ 1 billion from its first offering.
Based on its prospectus, the company plans to spend around 57.2% of its IPO proceeds to fund its capital spending (capex), while around 28.8% and 14% will be used for the buyout. convertible bonds and loan repayments, respectively.
A large part of the [IPO] funds will be used to pay off debts, eliminating future interest charges. Some will go to expanding facilities, although that won’t translate into increased production for at least two years, Mangun said.
For this year, the company will allocate P8 billion capex. It also allocated 9 billion pesos in capital spending in 2022 and 10 billion pesos in 2023.
For its branded food and beverage business in the Asia-Pacific region, Monde Nissin will fund key projects, including the completion of its Malvar, Batangas plant, and the production of healthier noodle lines.
The financial statements attached to the company’s prospectus show that Monde Nissin recorded a consolidated net profit of 8.07 billion pesos in 2020, up 21.3% from a year ago. During the same period, net sales increased 3.8% to 67.9 billion pesos.
Better profit margins and lower interest charges will support its net income growth compared to last year, which is between 15% and 20%. That translates to 9-10 billion pesos for 2021, which is our rough estimate, said Mangun, AAA Southeast Equities.
For Globalinks Mr. Arce, lower interest charges and the higher foreign exchange gain last year have allowed Monde Nissin to increase its profits by a substantial amount.
This year, assuming loan repayments will reduce interest charges by 60% given the same sales growth of 3.8%, Monde Nissins’ net profit is expected to increase 19.4% to 9.6 billion pesos, he said.
But this earnings growth will come from financial deleveraging rather than organic growth. Profit growth after 2021 will more or less mirror the company’s average sales growth of less than 5%, he added.
Mr. Arce further noted that the company’s long-term profit growth will depend on the success of its meat replacement business, which has lost money over the past two years.
The company said it would use a portion of its IPO proceeds to expand in the United States through its Quorn Foods brand, which provides consumers with healthier alternatives to meat.
Mr Arce placed support and resistance for World Nissins stock at P13.10 and P13.56, respectively, noting that investors will still assess the performance of the company over the next few weeks.
For Southeast AAA stocks M. Mangun: The current low of P12.68 is immediate support with the high of P13.56 as resistance, although it will be several weeks before we can determine the trend, did he declare.
The Philippines-based manufacturer supplies most of the Filipino staples like Lucky Me !, Skyflakes, and MY San Grahams.
