Children take stock and how | Chennai News





Chennai: When her son turned nine this year, Preethi Rao felt it was time she told him about bulls and bears, and the big bad world of investing.

Rao decided to use the newly launched Big Bull Junior board game to introduce his son to the stock market. “It’s important to educate kids about finances and investing. Its math in practice, where you learn how to use numbers to make your money grow,” says Rao, associate director of LEAD at Krea University. “Once he starts to understand trading, we’ll help him get into stocks in real time,” says the Chennai-based woman.

As Rao hit the gambling route in New Delhi, Utsav Goyal learned his lessons by diving head first into the stock market. After studying how to trade in Class XI, at the age of 18, Goyal opened a Demat and trading account and bought stocks and stocks with his 7,000 ” pocket money savings. Under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, a demat and trading account can only be opened at the age of 18 (until parents can open and manage accounts for their children) .

“My father then gave me capital and I made a little more serious business. I made money, I lost some too, but I’m still in the game”, explains the youngster. 19 years old. His biggest lesson, he says, is that patience and persistence pay off when it comes to actions. “As a teenager you tend to be aggressive by nature and rush to buy and sell. But soon enough you learn to control your emotions if you want to invest. I see this as a lesson in the life of the stock market. . “

The markets also take stock of young people. Retail brokerage firm Zerodha has about 70% of its investors in the 20-30 age bracket, according to a Forbes report. Another virtual brokerage firm, 5paisa.com, has seen investors between the ages of 18 and 35 climb to just over 80%.

While parents continue to be the primary source of financial education for their children, social media is also fueling the interest of teens. Goyal, for example, says a lot of his friends are interested in trading because of social media influencers. A recent survey released by financial services firm Wells Fargo & Company found that about a third of teens between 13 and 17 said social media was their source for investing information.

Social media and stock market apps like Trading 212 that allow people under 18 to bet on stocks using virtual wealth of several thousand pounds are making waves. Trading 212 stopped onboarding new clients due to unprecedented demand.

Meme stocks, which are basically stocks that have grown in volume more due to the hype on social media than because of the company’s performance, have made investing in fashion among teens. Recently, the popular GameStop memes stock has seen its prices skyrocket thanks to an online forum.

HowTheMarketWorks, a free stock market game that allows users to create their own personalized stock market game, receiving a virtual amount of $ 100,000 or more to start, is used by over 400,000 people and in 10,000 middle, high school and college classrooms .

Since its launch in April, reorder orders for the Big Bull Junior board game have already started. “Parents are clearly looking for ways to improve their children’s financial literacy. And games are the best way to start, ”says Philip Royappan, CEO Marketing at Funskool.

Santosh Subramanian, the game’s inventor, based in Chennai, explains that it serves as a primer on the stock market and allows players to control the value of different stocks. “You learn to build a portfolio and manipulate the market,” he says.

After trying out stock simulators as a young teenager, New Delhi-based Divya Roongta began actively investing her pocket money in stocks, SIPs and digital gold at the age of 18. years. In 2020, when she was in class XII, she went further. She and her friend Vrinda Chandra started Finsnap to educate teens about personal finance. “We run webinars in schools on investing in stocks, stocks, mutual funds, SIPs, etc. Most teens think that investing in stocks pays twice. But we also educate them on the dangers of that. You can’t bet on it, ”said Roongta, who has over 200 teens signed up with her.

Former Stock Analyst Vishal Khandelwal, Founder of the Safal Niveshak Investment Education Initiative, Says: "Financial education is one of the most important lessons in life, but it is not taught. at school. Throughout life we ​​are taught how to make money, but never how to keep it. It is a lesson that must begin young.







