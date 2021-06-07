EbixCash announces the appointment of renowned economist SP Kothari to its board of directors





In a key development, the leading international provider of on-demand software and e-commerce services, EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, on Sunday appointed renowned economist SP Kothari as a new independent director. Notably, Kothari has senior executive experience in government, academia and industry with expertise in strategic and policy issues, securities regulation, auditing and corporate governance. Confirming the news, the company said in a statement, “Kothari will bring to the board a rich mix of regulatory, accounting, strategy and corporate governance experience in industry, government and Education.” Robin Raina, Chairman, President and CEO of Ebix Inc, added, “His experience and skills will provide us with the strategic guidance and direction that EbixCash needs as we enter the next cycle of growth and a potential IPO for EbixCash. “Grateful for the honor”: economist SP Kothari Kothari also responded to the news and said, “I am grateful to have the honor to serve as the director of EbixCash which promises to transform the financial services and insurance industries, as well as the entertainment industry. and health by providing seamless connectivity and ease of access to millions of people. The resulting productivity gains are crucial for the growth of national and individual incomes. It is relevant to mention here that from 2019 to 2021, Kothari served as Chief Economist and Director of the Economic and Risk Analysis Division at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In academia, Kothari was Deputy Dean of MIT Sloan School of Management (2010-15), and prior to that he was Head of MIT’s Department of Economics, Finance and Accounting. In addition, he co-chaired the Board of Governors of the Asia School of Business in Kuala Lumpur, served as faculty director of the MIT-India program, and edited the world-renowned academic publication Journal of Accounting & Economics. In 2008-09, Kothari was Global Head of Equity Research for Barclays Global Investors (acquired by BlackRock); he was director of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) (2015-19); and has provided extensive advice on assessment and reporting, risk management, audit and executive compensation. Kothari is the recipient of numerous awards for her scholarship, including one of India’s highest civilian honors – the Padma Shri Prize in 2020, honorary doctorates from the London Business School, the University of Cyprus and the Sydney University of Technology, and distinguished contributions of the American Accounting Association. at the Accounting Literature Prize. EbixCash and Ebix, Inc. – Everything You Need to Know With more than 150 offices on 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) strives to provide on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, healthcare and online learning. In the insurance industry, Ebix develops and deploys a wide variety of on-demand insurance and reinsurance exchanges, while providing Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) enterprise solutions in the CRM area, front end and back end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, anywhere in the world. With a “Phygital” strategy that combines over 320,000 physical distribution points in India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries with an omnichannel online digital platform , the Company’s EbixCash Financial trading portfolio encompasses leadership in the areas of international remittances and remittances, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, prepaid cards and gifts, utility payments, software solutions for loans, management of heritage, travel, bus exchanges and insurance in India and other markets. EbixCash Forex Trading has become a leader in Indian airport foreign exchange trading with operations at 20 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, together carrying over 4.8 billion dollars in gross transaction value per year (pre-COVID -19). EbixCash’s inbound remittances business in India processes approximately $ 5 billion in gross annual remittance volume (pre-COVID-19) and is the clear market leader. EbixCash, through its Via and Mercury travel portfolio, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 200,000 agents, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients, together handling a estimated gross value of goods of $ 2.5 billion per year (pre-COVID -19). (Credit-PTI / @ EbixCash_WM-Twitter)







