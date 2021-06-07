SGX Nifty Climbs Amid Stable Asia Trade; Indigo, MRF, PNB, Union Bank In Focus





Asian stocks were flat on Monday after their US counterparts hit a record high, helped by a jobs report that allayed fears of an overly hot economy and troublesome inflation. Stocks fluctuated within small ranges in Japan, China and Australia. They fell in Hong Kong. US equity contracts were slightly lower. Futures on India’s SGX Nifty 50 index for June delivery rose 0.3% to 15,750.00, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index fell 0.2%. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.1% on Friday to 15,670.25. Speculation continues that the U.S. recovery from the pandemic could be strong enough to prompt the Federal Reserve to discuss reducing asset purchases in the coming weeks. Traders are eagerly awaiting the US Consumer Price Index report this week for more clues. WTI crude oil in New York City hit $ 70 a barrel for the first time since October 2018. Bitcoin traded around $ 36,000 after falling over the weekend amid a crackdown on the cryptocurrency in China. Elsewhere, the Group of Seven Wealthy Nations have struck a landmark deal that could help countries collect more taxes from big business and allow governments to impose taxes on U.S. tech giants like Amazon.com Inc. . and Facebook Inc. Back home, IndiGo, Punjab National Bank, Dewan Housing, Jubilant Pharmova, MOIL, Va Tech, Varroc Engineering could react as companies released their quarterly results after the market closed on Friday. MRF, Union Bank and the Central Bank are among the companies due to release their results on Monday. Foreign investors bought shares net of Rs 1,190 crore on June 3, according to the NSDL website.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos