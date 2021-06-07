4 important facts about the stock market you didn’t know

To buy whatever you want, there is usually a specific market. For groceries, you have supermarkets. For cars, you have dealerships. And when you find yourself ready to buy stocks or mutual funds, you have the stock market. Now, how do you go on the stock market to buy stocks? You usually have to go through brokers or buy directly through the company.

All over the world, investors are creating significant long-term wealth using the stock market. But that doesn’t mean that you have to become an investor to reap the benefits of stock investing. The stock market is generally open to everyone, so you can become a stock investor as soon as you deposit your money for the first time.

Here are 4 facts about the stock market that you probably didn’t know before:

Stock markets have been around longer than you might think

Stock trading has been carried out for quite some time now. They are considered a big part of the modern financial world, but the truth is, the stock markets have been around for quite some time.

In their essence, that is to say a regulated market place where investments can be bought and sold, we can see that the stock markets exist in the form of agricultural debt trading in France, as early as the 11th century. The 16th century saw the formation of a more sophisticated debt market in Belgium. In the 1600s, the first modern purse took shape in Amsterdam when the Dutch East India Company became the first publicly traded company. The company, in an attempt to raise capital for itself, sold shares to investors who would receive dividends. This is how in 1611 the Amsterdam Stock Exchange came into being. For many years that followed, buying and selling shares of the Dutch East India Company was pretty much the only trading activity carried out on the exchange.

In the United States, 24 gentlemen under a bud tree established the New York Stock Exchange in 1792, the oldest in the country.

Americans owning shares make up only 55% of the population

Due to its wide coverage in the news and broadcast media, the stock market appears to be of interest to most of the American population. It wouldn’t be a far-fetched assumption, then, that it’s because they invested in it. But a 2020 Gallup survey found that only 55% of Americans actually own stocks. This could be because many people don’t know how stocks work. As evident at https://www.thestockdork.com/, informative and educational content is available that potential investors can use to learn about how a stock market works. It is not a rare misconception that the stock markets are incredibly risky and are subject to many unpredictable fluctuations. Although not entirely false, this notion is still only half true. This brings us to our next point.

Your understanding of the “Dow” is probably incomplete

The Dow is commonly used as a surrogate term for the US stock market. However, this is a pretty inaccurate assumption. Created in 1896, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is actually a stock index that contains the names of (only) 30 of the largest US companies. Although the constituents of the index change slightly from time to time, some of the names on the current list include Disney, Apple, Coca-Cola, Nike, Intel, and Visa. The Dow differs from other indices by a keyway. Most other indices weigh their constituents based on market capitalization, which is equal to the share price multiplied by the number of shares outstanding. The Dow Jones, however, is price weighted, although it is not as straightforward as the average of the 30 stock prices.

The stock market is experiencing declines from which it tends to recover quickly and observably

Let’s understand two of the most common ways in which stock markets experience declines. A market correction is a short-term decline (about 10-20%) in the value of individual stocks or the entire market from the most recent peak. A stock market crash is a rapid and often unexpected drop in stock prices. Stock market crashes are characterized by an unexpected and rapid drop in stock prices; caused by various factors, for example a major catastrophic event or an economic crisis. IStock market investors may dread such events, but they are inevitable. And not necessarily a bad thing. Market corrections are in fact beneficial in avoiding artificial inflation in stock prices. Additionally, empirical evidence from observing various historical corrections and crashes has suggested that stock markets are resilient.

Investing in stocks is not very difficult. The stock market offers a variety of indices, stocks, and options, and can potentially generate significant returns for anyone looking to build long-term wealth. With a little research and guidance, and some tolerance for risk, you can gain a good enough understanding of the stock market to make it work for you.

