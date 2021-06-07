Pakistani company KTrade raises $ 4.5 million for its stock trading app





Karachi-based stock brokerage firm KASB Securities, which owns and operates KTrade stock trading app, raised $ 4.5 million in a fundraiser led by the investment firm Hong Kong-based TTB Partners and New York-based global company VC HOF Capital. The round was also joined by fintech investor Christian Angermayer and David Mortlock, managing partner of German investment bank Berenberg, as well as Pakistani business families. KASB is one of the oldest brokerage houses in Pakistan and was relaunched in 2018 by Investment Director Ali Farid, with a focus on retail investing. The firm launched KTrade, a stock trading app for retail investors, in 2019 and has since served thousands of users in Pakistan. The app allows users to register for a brokerage account and start trading with just 5,000 PKR ($ 32). KTrade charges 0.03 PKR on trading stocks priced at 20 PKR or less and 0.15% of the share price for stocks priced above 20 PKR. On its website, the company claims this is the lowest commission in the industry. Since its launch, more than 200,000 people have signed up to the app to access research and virtual trading – thousands of those users have used the app to trade stocks, said KASB Chairman Ali Farid. MENBytes, adding that more than 50% of the volume of transactions served by their brokerage now comes from the application. KASB also serves corporate and individual clients through a variety of other tools. Pakistan’s financial regulatory agency, the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, had introduced online registration / onboarding for brokerage accounts in late 2020, which made trading relatively easier. KYC requirements, however, still include payslips and bank statements, which means that a large number of Pakistanis cannot register for brokerage accounts. KASB chairman, who was previously CFO of UK fintech SafeCharge, remains optimistic about the future of retail investment in the country, aiming to reach 10 million Pakistanis (local and foreign) by 2023 through KTrade, allowing them to invest in stocks, bonds, commodities and mutual funds through KTrade. In a statement, he said: “Pakistanis have traditionally looked to gold or real estate when considering investment options. However, as the regulatory approach, authority and credibility of the Karachi Stock Exchange has developed, more and more people feel comfortable with investing in the stock market. It’s an exciting trend, but accessibility to these markets remains a barrier for millions of people. KTrade will enable this mobile population first to participate in the investment opportunity. By connecting these people to businesses, we can direct capital trapped in unproductive assets in the formal economy, which would ultimately lead to a virtuous cycle of economic growth and higher investment. Most Pakistanis do not have access to formal financial products and their savings in real estate or gold offer lower returns, are inefficient and have high transaction costs. Our goal is to democratize access to capital markets and enable them to make stock market investments. The strong demand for KTrade shows that the market is ready for this transformation. Other regional and emerging markets have seen a similar development led by successful fintech companies, the KASB chairman added. Stock trading apps like Robinhood, Zerodha, Flatex and many more have made retail investing easier and accessible to investors in markets like the United States, India and Germany. With KTrade, KASB aims to replicate success in Pakistan. Jonathan Bond, Managing Partner of TTB Partners, said: “Pakistan and South Asia have some of the most exciting market dynamics and demographics in the world, and KTrade is well positioned to take advantage of the democratization of finance in the region. We are delighted to invest in the latest round of funding for KASB and to support Ali and his first class team on their continued journey. “We have been extremely impressed with what KASB has built over the past few years, both from a technological standpoint and the educational investment overlay the company has adopted. In particular, we believe that with KTrade, the company has an exceptional solution to expand its participation in the stock market across Pakistan, ”he added. Latest posts by Zubair Naeem Paracha (see everything)

