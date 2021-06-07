While IndiGos losses in Q4 are higher than expected, the worst is not over yet

The company’s March quarter net loss of Rs 1,160 crore is worse than analysts’ expectations. For example, analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities and Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd expected losses of Rs639 crore and Rs900 crore, respectively. The Street expected IndiGo to report a loss as the recovery in domestic passenger traffic witnessed by the Indian aviation industry through February was stalled due to the second wave of covid cases -19 and related restrictions. Higher prices for aviation turbine fuel (ATF) haven’t helped either.

In fact, the higher cost of fuel is one of the reasons for the sequential increase in IndiGos negative unit variances. The measure was negative at Rs 0.60 per available seat kilometer (ASK) in the March quarter compared to Rs 0.41 per ASK in the December quarter. Unit spreads refer to the difference between revenues and costs per ASK.

We will point out here that ASK increased by 25% QoQ while the price of fuel increased by 26% QoQ, implying that the total cost of fuel is expected to increase by 51% QoQ. However, fuel costs increased 68% sequentially. Here we would be looking for more clarity on the drivers of this sharp increase in fuel costs, ”analysts from Ambit Capital Pvt said. Ltd in their first results.

The efficiency of operating costs excluding fuel remains impressive, with a decrease of 3% over one year and 2% over a quarter in cask ”, they added.

What’s also auspicious is that IndiGo has managed to pretty much maintain its cash position. Its available cash at the end of March stood at 7,099 crore rupees against 7,444 crore rupees at the end of December. For the same period, total cash, including restricted cash, stood at Rs18,568 crore versus Rs18,365 crore, respectively. Analysts point out that the various liquidity measures the airline took during the year helped offset cash consumption in fiscal 2021.

Certainly, IndiGos’ financial performance for the June quarter is expected to be worse than the March quarter, given that the negative impact of the pandemic has been more pronounced in the current quarter in terms of weak air traffic. . Needless to say, investors will be closely following management’s comments on Monday’s after-market earnings conference call, especially for indices on daily cash consumption and the overall outlook.

Interestingly, these concerns don’t seem to be reflected in the IndiGos share price. The title hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,831 on May 31 on the National Stock Exchange. Since then, stocks have corrected around 4% through Friday. IndiGo announced its results for the quarter and the year ending March 2021 on Saturday.

