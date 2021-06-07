21Shares to launch UK Bitcoin ETP on Aquis Exchange with

UK launch follows successful debuts on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam

London | Zurich – June 7, 2021 –21Share, the pioneering Swiss Crypto ETP issuer, today announced that one of the first cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) will be available for institutional investors in the UK to trade on the Aquis Exchange. This arrangement is in partnership with GHCO, a leading market maker and liquidity provider specializing in ETFs.

The 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (ABTC) will be available on Aquis Exchange, a pan-European MTF firm based in London and Paris that offers to trade some of the largest and most liquid stocks in 15 European markets. The ETP will be centrally cleared (CCP) and is designed like an ETF. ETPs are traded on the stock exchange in the same way as a listed stock and institutional investors in the UK will be exposed to Bitcoin through a regulated framework and structure to which they are already accustomed.

The ETP was designed to provide UK institutional investors with safe and profitable Bitcoin exposure without the custody and security concerns associated with Bitcoin. A 21Shares Bitcoin ETP unit represents exposure to approximately 0.00035 Bitcoin entitlement.

GHCO, an Authorized Participant (AP) for the 21Shares product, will act as the liquidity provider for the Bitcoin ETP, meaning that institutional investors will have access to abundant liquidity as easily as the underlying asset. GHCO actively trades ETFs and has recently started listing crypto ETPs. He has unparalleled experience in quoting the tightest spreads, a key demand for institutional investors.

21Shares is the world’s largest cryptocurrency ETP issuer, with over $ 1.5 billion in assets under management across 14 ETPs available on multiple European exchanges. The UK launch follows more than two years of successful cryptocurrency ETP testing and launch by 21Shares for institutional investors in Germany, Switzerland, France, Austria and the Netherlands.

21Shares and Aquis Exchange plan to cooperate to bring more 21Shares institutional cryptocurrency products to UK institutional investors, including ETPs in other leading cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Ripple, Tezos, Polkadot, Cardano and Stellar.

Hany Rashwan, CEO of 21Sharesmentionned:Now is the right time to bring our successful ETP crypto to the UK institutional market. Our strong history and existing institutional reach across mainland Europe means that investors can confidently gain exposure to Bitcoin through a liquid and conventional investment product.

Dan Izzo, CEO of GHCO,added:ETPs are a key development for investing in crypto assets as they mature as an asset class. We expect increased demand for this reliable and easily accessible infrastructure with vast cash reserves which we are happy to facilitate.

Alasdair Haynes, CEO of AquisExchangeconcluded:We worked alongside 21Shares on this project as we want to meet the UK institutional demand for digital assets.

21Shares Bitcoin ETP will be available on Aquis Exchange for professional investors only. The next UK launch is slated to take place this summer and follows a successful debut on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam on June 1.

ISIN: CH0454664001 – ABTC – 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (man charge 1.49%) in USD & GBP

About 21Shares

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying stocks using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with confidence and security and at a lower cost thanks to the 21Shares ETP suite now made up of 14 Crypto ETPs: the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL: SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC: SW | 21XB: GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH: SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP: SW | 21XX: GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH: SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB: SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ: SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA: SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS: SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON: SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC: SW | 21XS: GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT: SW | PDOT: GR), 21Shares Stellar ETP (AXLM SW | XLME GR) and 21Shares Cardano ETP (AADA SW | DADA GR). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Brse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the world of technology and finance. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP in November 2018. 21Shares has 14 listed crypto ETPs today and has more of $ 1.5 billion in assets under management in total listed products.

About GHCO

GHCO is one of the fastest growing liquidity providers specializing in exchange traded funds. He strives to make ETFs accessible in all markets around the world with a focus on smart algorithmic trading, tight spreads, a reliable presence and the expertise to price a wide range of products.

With offices in the UK and US, GHCO is a market maker on and off all major European stock exchanges. Throughout a single day of trading, GHCO quotes thousands of products and helps asset managers bring even the most specialized and esoteric products to market.

For more information, please visit: www.ghco.co.uk

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC is a stock exchange services group that operates pan-European spot equity trading (Aquis Exchange), primary growth and regulated markets (Aquis Stock Exchange / AQSE) and develops / licenses trading software to third parties (Aquis Technologies).

Aquis Exchange is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the French Financial Markets Authority to operate multilateral trading facility business in the UK and EU27 respectively. Aquis operates an informed order book and does not allow aggressive non-client proprietary trading, which has resulted in lower toxicity and signaling risk on Aquis than on other trading venues in Europe. . According to independent studies, trading in Aquis is less likely to result in price movement than in other informed markets. Aquis uses a subscription pricing model that works by charging users based on the message traffic they generate, rather than a percentage of the value of each stock they trade.

