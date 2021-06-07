Metal Tiger plc UK regulatory announcement: investment in Southern Gold

LONDON–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) –
June 7, 2021
Metal Tiger plc
(“Metal Tiger” or the “Company”)
Investment in southern gold
Metal Tiger plc (AIM: MTR, ASX: MTR), the AIM and ASX listed investor in natural resources opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has purchased 3,000,000 shares of Southern Gold Limited (ASX: SAU) listed on ASX (Southern Gold), at an average price (before fees) of approximately A $ 0.075 per share, for a total consideration of approximately A $ 225,000.
Following this investment, Metal Tiger will be interested in 40,794,000 shares of Southern Gold, representing approximately 19.1% of the issued share capital of the company, and 7,284,500 warrants of A $ 0.18 at 2 years. .
Southern Gold is a successful gold explorer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Southern Gold owns 100% of a substantial portfolio of high-grade gold projects in South Korea which are largely entirely new epithermal gold-silver targets in the southwest of the country. Backed by a world-class technical team, Southern Golds’ goal is to find Level 1 epithermal gold-silver deposits in a jurisdiction that has seen very little modern exploration.
For the six-month period ended December 30, 2020, Southern Gold reported pre-tax loss of A $ 1.1 million and net assets of A $ 19.1 million.
Michael McNeilly, Chief Executive Officer of Metal Tigers, is a non-executive director of Southern Gold.
For more information about the Company, visit: www.metaltigerplc.com
Requests:
Michael mcneilly
(Chief executive officer)
Phone: +44 (0) 20 3287 5349
Marc Potter
(Director of Investments)
James dancing
Georgia langoulant
Strand Hanson Limited (appointed advisor)
Phone +44 (0) 20 7409 3494
Paul shackleton
Steve douglas
Arden Partners plc (Broker)
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900
Gordon poole
James crother
Hugo liddy
Camarco (Financial PR)
Phone: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Notes to Editors:
Metal Tiger PLC is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange AIM Market (“AIM”) and on the ASX market of the Australian Securities Exchange Market (“ASX”) with the trading code MTR and invests in mining projects at strong potential with a focus on base, precious and strategic metals.
The Company’s objective is to provide a high return to shareholders by investing in significantly undervalued and / or high potential opportunities in the mining exploration and development industry. Metal Tiger has two investment divisions: Equity Investments and Project Investments.
Equity investments invests in undervalued natural resource companies. The majority of its investments are listed on AIM, TSX and ASX, which includes its stake in Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX: SFR). The Company is also considering selective opportunities to invest in private natural resource companies, generally where there is an identifiable path to the IPO. Through the trading of stocks and warrants, Metal Tiger seeks to generate liquidity for the investment of the Project Investments division.
Project investments is focused on developing its key project interests in Botswana, where Metal Tiger has a growing interest in the vast and highly promising Kalahari Copper / Silver Belt through its stake in Kalahari Metals Limited.
The Company is actively evaluating new investment opportunities on an ongoing basis and has access to a diverse pipeline of new opportunities in the natural resources and mining sectors. For pipeline opportunities deemed sufficiently attractive, Metal Tiger may invest in the project or entity by purchasing publicly traded shares, privately financing and / or establishing a joint venture.
Category code: MSCU
Sequence number: 738686
Reception time (offset from UTC): 20210606T232654 + 0100