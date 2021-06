Regus owner’s shares slide as COVID-19 brakes, variants slow recovery

A bus rolls down a nearly empty street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the financial district of London, Britain July 17, 2020. REUTERS / Hannah McKay / File Photo

Office space provider IWG (IWG.L) warned on Monday that its 2021 baseline profits would be well below last year’s crisis level as restrictions persist in some markets and new COVID- variants. 19 derailed the recovery, sending its shares up to 16% lower. Grim predictions of an unanticipated business update underscore the challenges facing an industry that has seen occupancy levels plummet as the shift to remote working during the health crisis emptied many office buildings. Shares of the owner of Regus were down 15% to 310 pence at 0741 GMT, heading for their worst one-day drop since March of last year. IWG and its rivals have to some extent relied on offering workspaces that would align with a permanent shift to a flexible working model, dividing the days of the week between office and home. IWG, which has already signed deals with companies including Standard Chartered Bank for hybrid labor services, said Monday it was making good progress on larger master franchise deals, several of which are in final stages of talks. For 2020, IWG suffered a 17% drop in its adjusted basis profits and took COVID-19 costs of 389.8 million pounds ($ 550.24 million). Rival Workspace (WKP.L) has warned that recovery to pre-pandemic levels will take a few years. For it (underlying basic profit) to be ‘well below’ is remarkable, while first quarter comments were bullish, occupancy was at its lowest in February and price was expected to rise “Peel Hunt analysts wrote. “There is no doubt that it is disappointing.” IWG said it still expects a strong recovery in 2022, adding that it continues to see “unprecedented demand” for its hybrid work options. The company said occupancy rates were improving in markets where pandemic brakes were easing, including the United States, as surveys touched pre-crisis levels. WeWork, the Softbank-backed office-sharing startup that posted a loss of more than $ 2 billion in the first quarter as it prepares to go public, also said last month it was starting to see signs of recovery as more and more people returned to the office. Read more ($ 1 = 0.7084 pounds) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos