Business
Australia’s AAA rating safe, but ASX turns red despite tech rally as big banks lag
The ASX slipped, despite a strong rally in tech stocks and the removal of a negative outlook on Australia’s sovereign credit rating as the major banks’ drop drove the downside.
Key points:
- The S&P 500 rose 0.9% on Friday, while the Nasdaq was up 1.5%
- ASX closed lower following financial sector losses
- Australian dollar held steady despite removal of negative outlook on Australia credit rating
Rating agency S&P had a negative outlook on the Australian government’s AAA credit rating, meaning there was a downside risk in the short term, but removed it, citing the strong economic recovery in the Australia after COVID.
“The government’s rapid and decisive fiscal and health response to contain the pandemic and limit long-term economic scars has allowed the economy to recover faster and stronger than expected,” the rating agency noted.
The announcement did not boost the local currency, which remained stable today at 77.43 cents US.
It also failed to boost the banking sector, although the sovereign rating measure also resulted in Australia’s big four banks and Macquarie having their current ratings reaffirmed as stable due to the implied guarantee that they will be supported by the federal government if they are at risk of collapse.
The financial sector fell 1.1% and was the main reason the major indices closed in the red.
ASX drops as AUSTRAC investigates casinos, NAB
The ASX 200 finished down 0.2% at 7,282 points, retreating from modest gains posted earlier in the session.
Some of the biggest losers have been companies controlled by the anti-money laundering agency AUSTRAC.
SkyCity Entertainment closed 6.5%, while National Australia Bank was down 3.2%, Star Entertainment was down 2% and Crown Resorts was down 1.5%.
The four companies revealed this morning that they had been referred to the AUSTRAC enforcement unit for potential violations of anti-money laundering laws.
The declines spread to other stocks in the gaming sector, notably Aristocrat (-1pc) and Tabcorp (-1.2pc), as well as to the banking sector, with ANZ (-1.3pc), Commonwealth Bank (- 0.6pc) and Westpac (-0.9pc) by sliding.
It was a better session for major miners, but the sector gave up stronger early gains to end fairly stable, with BHP up 0.2%, Rio Tinto up 0.6%, but Fortescue gave up. its first gains to close down 1.4%.
Technology stocks also followed a strong lead in the US Nasdaq index, with Nuix (+6.2 pc), Appen (+ 6.1 pc), EML Payments (+ 4.2 pc) and WiseTech Global (+3, 1pc) all up sharply.
Shares of software company Altium jumped 39% to $ 37.83 after rejecting a takeover offer from US company Autodesk.
Altium’s board of directors said Autodesk’s $ 38.50-per-share proposal significantly underestimated the company’s prospects.
Tax agreement under review
Investors are still evaluating a corporate tax deal struck over the weekend by G7 countries to pursue higher global taxes on multinational companies.
The landmark deal could generate hundreds of billions in additional tax revenue from global companies, including tech giants Google, Apple and Amazon.
Global stocks closed near all-time highs on Friday as oil and gold prices rose.
Wall Street stocks rose, with the S&P 500 closing 0.9%, while the Nasdaq rose 1.5%.
Shares of movie channel AMC, one of the “memes stocks” caught in the frenzy around Gamestop earlier this year, ended a week volatile by more than 80%, despite falling in Friday’s session.
Employment in the United States “not too strong, but strong enough”
One factor that helped markets lift on Friday was a weaker-than-expected US employment report.
Crucial non-farm payroll data for May showed 559,000 jobs created during the month, below expectations of 650,000 jobs.
That allayed concerns that a strong US recovery could prompt the Federal Reserve to turn off the stimulus taps sooner.
This is still a strong figure. In my opinion, it’s missing a certain mind-blowing factor that the market was expecting, and that may help keep rates a bit lower here, ”Gennadiy Goldberg, TD Securities interest rate strategist, told Reuters.
NAB strategist Rodrigo Catril agreed the data was not too strong to worry the markets, but “strong enough to suggest that the US labor market remains on a solid recovery path.”
The country’s unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, while average hourly wages rose as employers had to pay more to attract staff.
“The idea here is that the current labor shortage is largely due to factors that are expected to subside over the next few months,” Catril said.
ABC / Reuters
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]