Australia’s AAA rating safe, but ASX turns red despite tech rally as big banks lag

The ASX slipped, despite a strong rally in tech stocks and the removal of a negative outlook on Australia’s sovereign credit rating as the major banks’ drop drove the downside.

Key points: The S&P 500 rose 0.9% on Friday, while the Nasdaq was up 1.5%

ASX closed lower following financial sector losses Australian dollar held steady despite removal of negative outlook on Australia credit rating

Rating agency S&P had a negative outlook on the Australian government’s AAA credit rating, meaning there was a downside risk in the short term, but removed it, citing the strong economic recovery in the Australia after COVID.

“The government’s rapid and decisive fiscal and health response to contain the pandemic and limit long-term economic scars has allowed the economy to recover faster and stronger than expected,” the rating agency noted.

“Australia has a strong track record in dealing with major economic shocks, which alleviates our concern over its high level of external and household debt. “

The announcement did not boost the local currency, which remained stable today at 77.43 cents US.

It also failed to boost the banking sector, although the sovereign rating measure also resulted in Australia’s big four banks and Macquarie having their current ratings reaffirmed as stable due to the implied guarantee that they will be supported by the federal government if they are at risk of collapse.

The financial sector fell 1.1% and was the main reason the major indices closed in the red.

ASX drops as AUSTRAC investigates casinos, NAB

The ASX 200 finished down 0.2% at 7,282 points, retreating from modest gains posted earlier in the session.

Some of the biggest losers have been companies controlled by the anti-money laundering agency AUSTRAC.

SkyCity Entertainment closed 6.5%, while National Australia Bank was down 3.2%, Star Entertainment was down 2% and Crown Resorts was down 1.5%.

The four companies revealed this morning that they had been referred to the AUSTRAC enforcement unit for potential violations of anti-money laundering laws.

The declines spread to other stocks in the gaming sector, notably Aristocrat (-1pc) and Tabcorp (-1.2pc), as well as to the banking sector, with ANZ (-1.3pc), Commonwealth Bank (- 0.6pc) and Westpac (-0.9pc) by sliding.

It was a better session for major miners, but the sector gave up stronger early gains to end fairly stable, with BHP up 0.2%, Rio Tinto up 0.6%, but Fortescue gave up. its first gains to close down 1.4%.

Technology stocks also followed a strong lead in the US Nasdaq index, with Nuix (+6.2 pc), Appen (+ 6.1 pc), EML Payments (+ 4.2 pc) and WiseTech Global (+3, 1pc) all up sharply.

Shares of software company Altium jumped 39% to $ 37.83 after rejecting a takeover offer from US company Autodesk.

Altium’s board of directors said Autodesk’s $ 38.50-per-share proposal significantly underestimated the company’s prospects.

Tax agreement under review

Investors are still evaluating a corporate tax deal struck over the weekend by G7 countries to pursue higher global taxes on multinational companies.

The landmark deal could generate hundreds of billions in additional tax revenue from global companies, including tech giants Google, Apple and Amazon.

Global stocks closed near all-time highs on Friday as oil and gold prices rose.

Wall Street stocks rose, with the S&P 500 closing 0.9%, while the Nasdaq rose 1.5%.

Shares of movie channel AMC, one of the “memes stocks” caught in the frenzy around Gamestop earlier this year, ended a week volatile by more than 80%, despite falling in Friday’s session.

Employment in the United States “not too strong, but strong enough”

One factor that helped markets lift on Friday was a weaker-than-expected US employment report.

Crucial non-farm payroll data for May showed 559,000 jobs created during the month, below expectations of 650,000 jobs.

That allayed concerns that a strong US recovery could prompt the Federal Reserve to turn off the stimulus taps sooner.

This is still a strong figure. In my opinion, it’s missing a certain mind-blowing factor that the market was expecting, and that may help keep rates a bit lower here, ”Gennadiy Goldberg, TD Securities interest rate strategist, told Reuters.

NAB strategist Rodrigo Catril agreed the data was not too strong to worry the markets, but “strong enough to suggest that the US labor market remains on a solid recovery path.”

The country’s unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, while average hourly wages rose as employers had to pay more to attract staff.

“The idea here is that the current labor shortage is largely due to factors that are expected to subside over the next few months,” Catril said.

