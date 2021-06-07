



Stock market investor mood improves as mass vaccination begins The SET index is expected to increase further this year



People receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Thai-Japanese stage on Monday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul) Investor confidence in financial markets for the next three months has increased slightly amid optimism over the country’s vaccination program against Covid-19, Thai Capital Market Organizations (Fetco) reported on Monday. The government began its long-awaited mass vaccination campaign on Monday and is preparing a gradual reopening to foreign visitors vaccinated later this year, depending on the progress of vaccinations. A May survey by Fetco showed its investor confidence index fell to 126.4 after falling to 124.37 in April, when the last more serious outbreak emerged. “The vaccination program to help alleviate the Covid-19 situation is the most favorable factor, followed by an expected economic recovery and cash inflows,” Fetco chairman Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn said in a briefing . The Thailand Stock Exchange has risen 12% so far this year to 1,621 points. Mr Paiboon said he could reach 1,650 points by the end of the year, he said. Foreign investors, however, have sold 62 billion baht of Thai stocks so far this year after dumping around 264 billion baht in all of 2020. A separate survey by the Thai Bond Market Association showed that the central bank at its next meeting on June 23 will likely keep its key interest rate at a record high 0.50% to support the economy, the vice said. – Senior Chair Ariya Tiranaprakijor at the briefing. The agency expects new corporate bond issues of at least 750 billion baht in 2021 compared to 684 billion baht last year. The government’s new $ 16 billion borrowing plan to mitigate the impact of the epidemic is expected to have a limited effect on the debt market as it has various options for raising funds, Ariya said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos