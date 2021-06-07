Ocean Winds Celebrates the First Power of Moray East Offshore Wind Farm





The developers of a wind farm in the North Sea are celebrating a milestone after exporting green electricity to the grid for the first time. Ocean Winds also promised that there would be a lot more to come from the Moray East offshore wind farm, which generated the first electricity last week. The energy was exported via the project’s substation south of New Deer in Aberdeenshire on Friday June 4. Ocean winds, a 50-50 joint venture between Spains EDP Renewables (EDPR) and Frances ENGIE, won the right to develop renewable energies in the Moray Firth in 2009, as part of the UK’s 3rd offshore wind lease round. The seabed made available by the Crown Estate has been split into two parts, Moray East and Moray West, to allow the development of the first, less restrictive. Due to be completed later this year, Moray East will include 100 turbines and have a production capacity of 950 megawatts, enough to power 950,000 homes. Turbines for the project are currently being assembled in the Highlands at Global Energy Groups’ Nigg Port. Once finished, Moray East will briefly become Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm before Seagreen, which is under construction off Angus, reclaims the title. Spyros Martinis, CEO of Ocean Winds, said: After a decade of working and cooperating with communities and businesses in North East Scotland, the First Generation is a proud and welcome achievement for all involved and represents a further step in Scotland’s energy transition. path. But, this is only the beginning of the first turbines of our first project, there is much more to come. Grzegorz Gorski, COO of Ocean Winds, added: Our mission is to make offshore wind one of the main sources of energy by providing more efficient and sustainable wind energy solutions in the world and Morey East is a clear example of success and innovation in this arena. © Provided by Ocean Winds Ocean Winds is planning further expansion in the Moray Firth with its Moray West development, which obtained planning consent in 2019. The project is currently awaiting a contract for difference (CfD) from the UK government in order to start construction. Offshore wind is expected to ramp up in the coming years, with the ScotWind rental process scheduled to end next month. The program, the first of its kind in a decade, will make new areas of the seabed around the Scottish coastline available to future renewable energy developers. Dan Finch, Managing Director of Ocean Winds, said: Ocean Winds has a long term commitment to the Moray Firth. We have knowledge and expertise not only of our industry, but also of the Moray Firth and the various communities, industries and businesses that are our neighbors. We have always considered Moray East to be our first project; Moray West is ready for the shovel. Beyond that, we are delighted that the ScotWind process, which provides new areas of the seabed, allows us to continue working with companies in North East Scotland to continue the development of offshore wind in the Moray Firth. Our commitment to the Moray Firth is long term and we look forward to Moray West and ScotWind who will create opportunities over the next decade. Recommended for you Plans underway for a ‘huge’ green fuel plant at Nigg Port

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos