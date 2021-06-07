Freshly Squeezed: KRISPY KREME® Introduces New Lemonade Frosting Collection





WINSTON-SALEM, NC – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – To soften the beginning of summer, Krispy kreme presents its brand new Lemonade Glaze collection, featuring four freshly squeezed donuts. Starting today at participating stores across the United States, donut lovers can enjoy these new sip-inspired summer treats for a limited time: Lemonade glazed donut: A classic original glazed donut transformed with the refreshing and vibrant flavor of the all-new lemonade frosting.

Lemonade glaze, lemon kreme donut: Our brand new Lemonade Glazed Donut is filled with Lemon Kreme.

Strawberry Lemonade Donut: A Lemonade glazed donut dipped in strawberry filling and finished with a swirl of lemon frosting.

Pink lemonade cake donut: A Pink lemonade cake donut covered in lemonade frosting and topped with lemon buttercream and pink sugar. Our new Lemonade Glaze collection is the perfect summer treat as family and friends start to meet in person across the country and enjoy the simple things in life, said Dave Skena, Marketing Director of Krispy kreme. Additionally, Krispy kreme encourages fans to grab their main push on National Best Friends Day, June 8, and head to a participating store for a sweet deal: Buy a Lemonade Glazed Donut, get one FREE to share. Show us how you share a summery twist with the Lemonade Glaze collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy kremes Lemonade Icing Collection and National Best Friends Day Gift When Visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/lemonadeglaze. About Krispy Kreme Donut Corporation



Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Krispy Kreme Donut Corporation is one of the world’s most beloved and well-known candy brands. Since its inception in 1937, the company has been offering the highest quality donuts, including its signature Original Glazed, and great-tasting coffee. Krispy Kreme Donuts is especially proud of its fundraising program, which for decades has helped nonprofits raise millions. dollars in funds needed. Krispy Kreme operates in 30 countries through its unique omnichannel network of donut stores, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-commerce and delivery business. Connect with Krispy Kreme Donuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on any of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.







