UPDATE Eurozone bond yields rise as ECB meeting looms





* Yields rise but trade slowed before Thursday ECB * The G7 concludes historic tax deal * German elections in the spotlight after the weekend regional vote * Eurozone periphery government bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates to reflect the latest price developments) LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) – Eurozone government bond yields rose from their one-month low on Monday, but trade was largely subdued ahead of a Bank meeting European Central. Borrowing costs fell on Friday after a closely watched US jobs report fell short of expectations, allaying concerns that a booming economy could lead the Federal Reserve to cut soon its stimulus measures. Yields rose alongside their U.S. peers on Monday, with analysts noting weekend comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that higher interest rates could be a plus. The 10-year German Bund yield was last up 1.5 basis points to -0.20, holding close to roughly one-month lows affected after Friday’s state employment data -United. Most of the block’s other 10-year bond yields rose 1-2 basis points on the day, with limited direction ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting. The central bank will reconsider the pace of emergency bond purchases it increased in March to prevent higher borrowing costs from hurting the recovery. The ECB’s accommodating rhetoric suggests no rush to slow the pace of purchases under the € 1.85 trillion ($ 2.24 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). dollars). Yet with the economy on a more solid footing, inflation picking up and other central banks taking tentative steps to slow the recovery, the pressure to wane is mounting. The ECB’s bar for accommodative surprises appears high after the disappointing US wage bill pushed 10-year Bund yields to -0.20%, said Michael Leister, Commerzbank rates strategist. The Irish and Dutch bond markets showed little immediate reaction to a landmark agreement by the wealthy group of G7 countries to support a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%. Low-tax jurisdictions like Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands potentially lose out from such an agreement. Germany was the center of attention after the conservatives of Chancellor Angela Merkels won a resounding victory in a state election in East Germany on Sunday. It was seen as a boost for Armin Laschet, who hopes to succeed him in the national elections in September. Sunday’s election results in Saxony-Anhalt illustrate once again that, even if there was, the winds of change in German politics are currently very mild, said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING . Elsewhere, Italian 10-year bond yields briefly hit a one-month low at 0.869%, before rising again. Fitch confirmed Italy’s rating at BBB- on Friday with a stable outlook. Italy’s Five Star Movement will maintain its support for the government of national unity led by Mario Draghi despite the unpopularity of some of its decisions, former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the party’s most likely new leader, said on Monday. Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Pravin Char and Catherine Evans

