Comstock to join the Russell Microcap® Index

VIRGINIA CITY, Nevada, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (Comstock and the Company) today announced its intention to join the Russell Microcap Index at the end of the Russell 2021 Replenishment annual Microcap index, effective after the opening of the US market on June 28, 2021, according to the preliminary list of additions published on June 4, 2021. Russell Microcap membership Index means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value indexes. FTSE Russell determines the membership of its indices primarily by objective market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Mr. Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of Comstocks, said: Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index recognizes our growth in value and positions our capital base for the next phase of our growth. Our leadership in innovation and sustainable extraction, development and production of clean and renewable natural resources continues to be recognized, including now with Russell, and we and our shareholders are grateful for this new association.

Russell Indices are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. About $ 10.6 trillion in assets is compared to the US Russells indices. The Russell Indices are part of FTSE Russell, one of the world’s leading index providers.

About Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (the Company) is an emerging leader in the sustainable extraction, development and production of clean and renewable natural resources based on innovation, with a focus on strategic resources of high-value, cash-generating and essential materials to meet the growing global demand for clean energy, carbon neutrality and natural products. To learn more, please visit www.comstockmining.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader providing innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions to investors around the world. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indices that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the global investment market.

The expertise and products of the FTSE Russell Index are widely used by institutional and retail investors around the world. About $ 17.9 trillion is currently compared to the FTSE Russell indices. For more than 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen the FTSE Russell Indices to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index derivatives.

A set of basic universal principles guide the design and management of the FTSE Russell Index: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by committees independent of major market players. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and adheres to the principles of IOSCO. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and client partnerships with the aim of improving the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is 100% owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

