Global investment deal volume plummeted amid second wave of covid: Viram Shah
MUMBAI: Technology remains the number one bet for Indian global investments, while investors have also focused on recently-listed Coinbase in the United States. On the global investment platform, Vested Finance, more than $ 600,000 has been invested in the crypto exchange at an average size of around $ 500 in stocks since listing in April. Viram Shah, co-founder and CEO of Vested, spoke with Mint about personalized portfolio services and the outlook for the US market.
Edited excerpts:
Changes in the style of global investing after covid?
Investors have become much more active after the covid. This is because of the education in terms of why they should invest globally and how they can go about it, as well as multiple players who embrace global investing.
What we have seen on our platform is that beyond FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google), technology continues to be a popular industry for Indians. Around 80-85% of our portfolio is made up of individual stocks and 15-20% of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This continues to be the trend. In terms of businesses, besides FAANG, Tesla is the most popular stock, and we are also seeing great interest in software-related companies. Additionally, Netflix has been very popular throughout the pandemic. In terms of new listings, crypto exchange, Coinbase has been well received.
Did you witness a drop in trade due to the second wave?
Overall, in terms of new deposits, the trend remained positive in May. However, what we have seen is a drop in the volumes and frequency of exchanges, q a phenomenon observed around the world. Compared to last year, this time even when people continued to work, covid affected a lot more people. The frequency with which people could trade on the platform declined, but deposits remained strong.
What are your prospects for the American market?
Inflation is going to be the key factor, affecting the markets for the next 12 months or so. At the same time, the US Federal Reserve’s policy response to inflation will have a significant impact. In addition, corporate profits are also expected to rise, now that they are recovering from the pandemic. Looking at last quarter earnings, nearly 97% of S&P companies posted results 50% better than expected. As earnings rise, we believe the equity markets have a good foundation to continue to do well.
What should be the investment strategy for the next 1 to 2 years?
Our user base is mainly entering the US markets for the first time. The strategy should be simple and, from a long-term perspective, focus on ETFs. Additionally, investors should not be distracted by short-term market volatility, which is inevitable at times like this.
How does your personalized portfolio service work?
There are investors who know roughly what they want to buy and do their own research. Then there are those who want a grip and some advice. So there the vests fall between an ETF or mutual fund and a stock. It is more thematic and focused on certain stocks or ETFs and gives investors the opportunity to invest in certain themes or multi-asset portfolios. On the other hand, mutual funds are a much broader investment spectrum.
