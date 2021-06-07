BSE crosses the 7 crore mark of registered users

NEW DELHI : The main BSE exchange crossed the seven crore mark of registered users on the basis of the unique client code (UCC) on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The journey from 6 crore to 7 crore of users took only 139 days, compared to the 241, 652 and 939 days required for the previous stages of 6 crore, 5 crore and 4 crore, respectively, the ESB said in a report. communicated.

Of the 7 crore users, 38% are in the 30-40 age group, followed by 24% in the 20-30 age group and 13% in the 40-50 age group.

The growth was fueled by young tech savvy users, with an age profile of 20 to 40, who contributed 82 lakh of user additions of 1 crore from 6 crore to 7 crore, the exchange.

“This step is a testament to ESB’s efforts to attract more investors, especially from the retail side, to the exchange platform. The ESB remains confident that to leverage its reach and its growing capacity for providing a wider range of financial products, including mutual funds, funds, ”said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of BSE.

In terms of states, Maharashtra and Gujarat lead in terms of investors with a share of 21.5% and 12.3% of the total of 7 million investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 7, 5% and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at 6.1% each.

Among the states, the fastest growth rates of 6 to 7 crore in registered investor accounts were recorded by Assam (82%), seven sister states (30%) and Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh (24% ).

Among the largest states, Uttar Pradesh experienced the fastest growth incorporating 9.57 lakh investors with a growth rate of 22%, followed by Rajasthan (6.64 lakh investors or 24% growth) and the Madhya Pradesh (5.84 lakh investors or 29% growth).

Over the past few years, BSE has stated that it has been working with its members to enable customers to access electronics with a less paper-less ecosystem and integration through a simple and hassle-free digital process.

To take advantage of the Covid-19-induced stock market crash in March 2020, followed by a gradual recovery later, thousands of retail investors adopted stocks for the first time during the pandemic in India, as evidenced by rapid growth of registered investors since April of last year.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.