Crisil lowers its growth projection for fiscal year 22 to 9.5% due to consumption and investment in pvt

MUMBAI : Domestic credit rating agency Crisil on Monday reduced its FY22 growth estimate for India to 9.5% from the previous 11% due to the blow to private consumption and investment following to the second wave of Covid-19.

The rating agency joins other observers who have lowered their growth forecast for fiscal year 22, some putting it at 7.9%.

The economy contracted 7.3% in FY21.

Slashing his forecast, Crisil economists said “the downward revision hinges on the clearly obvious blow to the two growth engines of private consumption and investment by the second wave.”

Their note says daily cases have “thankfully” peaked, but adds states will be cautious about unlocking anytime soon due to the risks of another wave and late vaccinations.

He pointed out that this is different from what was observed after the first wave of the previous exercise, when a largely uniform and calibrated reopening stimulated a fairly clean recovery.

The agency further said it assumed that the restrictions on Covid-19 would continue and that mobility would remain affected in one form or another, at least until August, adding that the pace of the recovery would also depend on the progress of the vaccination campaign in the coming months. month.

Noting that the government’s target of having 68% of the adult population vaccinated by the end of the year is an “important order,” the agency said countries with more than 40% of their population vaccinated are experiencing faster and broader economic recovery.

“A third wave would represent a significant downside risk to the growth forecast, as would a slower-than-expected vaccination rate. In such a pessimistic case, we are seeing GDP grow by 8%,” economists said.

They said the gains made in the last quarter of FY21, when the economy surpassed pre-pandemic levels by reporting a 1.6% growth rate, have been wiped out and more will be needed. a quarter to review pre-pandemic levels.

In its base scenario of 9.5% growth, pre-pandemic levels will be reached sometime after September, while in the pessimistic scenario of 8% growth, quarterly GDP would not exceed the level of before the pandemic until the third trimester.

