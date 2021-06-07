Norwegian Cruise Line Describes Returning United States To Service From Miami, New York And Other Ports





(9:15 a.m. EDT) Norwegian Cruise Line has announced additional restart dates from U.S. home ports including Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Port Canaveral. Norwegian Gem will offer week-long itineraries to the Caribbean from Miami, starting August 15. Norwegian Breakaway will begin sailing to Bermuda from New York, starting September 26. Norwegian Bliss will sail to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles, starting October 2. Norwegian Escape will begin cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral on November 13. The announcement marks some redeployments. Bliss was originally supposed to lead the return to service of the line in Alaska, departing from Seattle on August 7. Instead, NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Encore, will operate these cruises. The Norwegian Gem is also a redeployment, as the ship was originally scheduled to leave the Dominican Republic in August. The line has canceled these international home port crossings, as well as Norwegian Joy cruises from Montego Bay, Jamaica. In its announcement, NCL said all crossings before November 1 would require all passengers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as the crew. The move means the line can receive outright conditional approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, without having to take test cruises. Florida passport ban for vaccines remains in conflict But with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refusing to exempt cruise lines from the state’s vaccine passport ban, it’s unclear how Norwegian Gem will restart from Miami in August. When asked, NCL made the following statement: “We are very pleased to relaunch our first trips to the United States from Miami, the cruise capital of the world, aboard Norwegian Gem from August 15, 2021, subject to obtaining a conditional navigation certificate. from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). . As mentioned earlier, we continue to work closely with government agencies and national and local authorities to resume cruising to various parts of the world, and hope to return to all of our ports of call very soon. Of course, our number one priority is to protect the health and safety of the guests, crew and the communities we visit. With strict vaccination mandates and health and safety protocols in place, including universal testing for COVID-19, we believe we can deliver a particularly safe and healthy vacation experience. “ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO Frank Del Rio was the first prominent cruise executive to note that the DeSantis vaccine passport ban would be a problem for lines returning to service. On a call for results in May, he said the law was an issue and could result in his Florida line being pulled. DeSantis retaliated by calling NCL “one of the smaller lines.”

