Business
Stocks approached all-time highs as markets digest US jobs data and global tax deal
LONDON (Reuters) – Global stocks were in a range and traded just at record highs on Monday as markets digested Friday’s disappointing U.S. jobs report and a global tax deal between the group of G7 countries, while anticipating the inflation data expected this week.
Investors were wary of the reaction of the shares of large tech companies to the G7 agreement on a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, although obtaining approval from the whole of the world. G20 can be a tall order.
The initial reaction was mixed, with Nasdaq futures down 0.4% and S&P 500 futures down 0.2%.
“I guess that (the tax deal) doesn’t help the market in the sense that these internet giants are going to be taxed more… it does impact sentiment in the stock markets, but the reality is that it has already been included in the price, ”said Sébastien Galy, senior macro-strategist at Nordea Asset Management.
“So even though the stock markets in the United States are under pressure on the futures side, I would expect it not to last until the end of the day.”
European stocks as measured by the pan-European STOXX 600 index hit a new high after being pulled lower on the open by commodity stocks.
The MSCI All-Country World Index, which tracks shares of 49 countries, traded just below all-time highs and was flat at noon in London.
“With the decline in effective corporate tax rates (from 31% to 13% currently) accounting for more than 30% of corporate profit growth in the United States since the turn of the century, companies will increasingly need to rely on expanding margins and growing revenues just to maintain the recent pace of earnings growth, ”said Norman Villamin, CIO of Wealth Management at UBP.
Villamin warned, however, that the drivers for a new round of margin expansion are not on the horizon, suggesting that stock selection “should become increasingly valuable in the future.”
The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan slipped 0.05% and risked a fourth session of losses. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3% and hit its highest level in nearly a month.
Taiwan stocks fell 0.4% as a spike in COVID-19 cases hit three tech companies in northern Taiwan, including chip packager King Yuan Electronics.
While May’s 559,000 job increase in the United States missed expectations, it was still a relief after April’s shockingly weak report. The 5.8 percent unemployment rate showed there was a long way to go to meet the Federal Reserve’s goal of full employment.
Attention will now turn to the US consumer price report on Thursday where the risk is another high number, although the Fed still says the peak is transient.
Investors are also watching the scuffle over US President Joe Biden’s proposed $ 1.7 trillion infrastructure plan, with the White House rejecting the latest Republican bid.
The European Central Bank will hold its policy meeting on Thursday and is expected to largely maintain its stimulus measures, with a distant prospect.
“With a fiscal and monetary tailwind, a cyclical recovery in corporate income and margin growth looks likely in the future,” said Villamin of UBP.
US 10-year bond yields were slightly higher at 1.58%, after plunging 7 basis points on Friday and returning to the low end of the trading range of the past three months.
This decline, combined with an improvement in risk appetite, put the dollar on the defensive. It was last at 90.202 against a basket of currencies, after slipping from a high of 90.629 on Friday.
The euro held steady at US $ 1.2155, after rebounding from a three-week low of US $ 1.2102 on Friday, while the dollar was back at 109.43 yen after a high of 110.33.
The weaker dollar allowed gold to stabilize at US $ 1,885 an ounce, up from a low of US $ 1,855 on Friday.
Oil prices took profits after Brent surpassed US $ 72 a barrel for the first time since 2019 last week, as OPEC + supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about an uneven roll-out of the global COVID-19 vaccination.
Brent slipped 0.6% to US $ 71.48 a barrel, while US crude fell 0.5% to US $ 69.26.
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Jason Neely and Catherine Evans)
