Burger King Chick-fil-A trolleys with LGBTQ + donations





The fast food chain tweeted last week that it would donate 40 cents to the Human Rights Campaign for every Ch’King chicken sandwich sold in June. The Human Rights Campaign is America’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.

Burger King added that he would make these donations “even Sunday”, tweeting the eyes emoji. Chick-fil-A, due to its devout Christian ownership, closes its restaurants on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy said in 2012 that the company supports “the biblical definition of family unity.” In a 2018 interview with a local Atlanta TV station, Cathy reiterated her position on same-sex marriage, but said he was not anti-gay.

The company has since tried to distance itself from its unfavorable stance towards the LGBTQ + community. For example, in 2019, Chick-fil-A made major changes to its charitable foundation, ending donations to two organizations that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ + the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Both organizations have taken controversial positions on homosexuality and same-sex marriage. What does Burger King do? Burger King is trying to catch up in the chicken sandwich war. Popeyes struck gold with his Chicken Sandwich in 2019, which sent customers flocking to the fast food chain to get their hands (and mouths) on one. Since then, the fast food industry has turned in on itself to get into the fried chicken sandwich action. Wendy’s MAGNIFYING GLASS Mcdonalds MCD Shake Shack SEQUER , KFC,and many other competitors have blown up their staid chicken sandwiches for new ones or developed additional tasty menu items. Americans have eaten more chicken and less beef in recent years, and low-growth, low-margin, low-loyalty fast food companies are desperate to get a head start on the competition. Burger King first announced in February its new chicken sandwich, served on a potato bun with pickles and a savory sauce. To help distinguish the product, Burger King has since renamed the sandwich the “Ch’King” (it was originally referred to simply as the Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich). While Burger King is one of thousands of brands to be celebrating Pride Month with offers, the timing coincides with a previously announced Ch’King promotion: to raise awareness and boost sales, Burger King said last month that ‘it would offer free Whoppers to all customers who order a Ch’King through the Burger King website or app from June 3-20. – Danielle Wiener-Bronner and Jordan Valinsky of CNN Business contributed to this report.

