Definitive extension of the duration of the offer, definitive increased offer

Oslo, June 7, 2021

Reference is made to the offering document dated April 23, 2021 (the “Offer document“) for the recommended voluntary offer (the To offer) by DNB Bank ASA (the “Offering“) to acquire all outstanding shares (the Actions) in Sbanken ASA (the “Company“) is not already held by the Offeror for a cash consideration of NOK 103.85 per Share (subject to adjustment as indicated in the Offer Document) (the”Offer price“). Reference is also made to the Offeror’s stock market press release dated May 24, 2021 where the deadline for accepting the Offer (on Offer period) has been extended until June 7, 2021 at 4.30 p.m. (CEST).

The Offeror hereby announces a second and final extension of the Offer Period until June 14, 2021 at 4.30 p.m. (CEST) in accordance with Sections 3.3 (Offer Period) and 3.8 (Changes to the Offer) of the Offer Document. There will be no further extensions to the Offer Period.

The Offeror further announces an increase in the Offer Price to NOK 108.85 (subject to adjustment in accordance with section 3.2 (Offer Price) of the Offer Document and other terms and conditions such as defined in the Offer Document) in accordance with Section 3.8 to the Offer) of the Offer Document. Shareholders of the Company who have already accepted the Offer will also benefit from the increased Offer Price. This is the best and the bidders’ final offer price.

As of the date hereof at 3:50 p.m. CEST, the Offeror holds 10,576,419 shares (equivalent to approximately 9.9% of the shares) and has received acceptances of the offer for 69,478,963 shares (equivalent to approximately 65. 0% of the shares), totaling 74.9% of the shares outstanding shares and votes of the Company. Consequently, the Offer was accepted by shareholders representing (together with the Shares held by the Offeror) more than 2/3 of the issued and outstanding share capital and voting rights of the Company on a fully diluted basis (such as as defined in the Offer Document).

The Offeror has decided to partially waive the closing condition of the Offer relating to the Minimum Acceptance (as described in section 3.4 (Conditions for completing the Offer) of the Offer Document) by reducing the threshold 90% to 2/3 acceptance. This means that the closing condition of the Offer relating to the Minimum Acceptance has been met, provided that all acceptances received to date are valid and not subject to the consent of a third party with regard to pledges or other rights.

As a consequence of the extension of the Offer Period, the settlement of the Offer may be postponed accordingly. Settlement of the Offer will take place no later than ten (10) working days after the date on which the Offeror announced that the closing conditions of the Offer relating to Regulatory Approvals, as described in the Offer Document, have been fulfilled or waived by the Offeror. See Section 3.4 (Conditions for completing the Offer) of the Offer Document for more information.

The Oslo Stock Exchange, in its capacity as the takeover authority of Norway, approved the extension of the Offer Period and the increase in the Offer Price. The other terms and conditions of the Offer (with the exception of the waiver of the closing condition relating to the Minimum Acceptance up to 2/3 as described above) will remain unchanged and as defined in the Note of information.

The Board of Directors of the Company maintains its recommendation of the Offer under the terms and conditions described in the Offer Document and as they appear in Appendix 1 of the Offer Document. The Company has also confirmed to the Offeror that it is not currently aware of any other offer or proposals to acquire Company Shares or any other competing Offer (as defined in the Offer Document).

Completion of the Offer is subject to completion or waiver by the Offeror of the conditions for completion of the Offer set out in the Offer Document. With the exception of the waiver of the closing condition relating to the Minimum Reception up to 2/3 as described above, on the date hereof, none of the conditions requiring action to be fulfilled have been met. , and none of the conditions that refer to events that the Offeror knows should not occur have occurred. The full terms and conditions of the Offer, including the procedures for accepting the Offer and detailed settlement information, are set out in the Offer Document, with the modifications described herein.

Acceptances of the Offer already received will remain binding and it is not necessary that shareholders who have already accepted the Offer take any further steps to confirm their acceptances or otherwise.

Shareholders who wish to accept the Offer, and have not yet done so, must complete and return the acceptance form which is included in the Offer Document no later than June 14, 2021 at 4.30 p.m. (CEST). the Offer Period.

The Offer Document is, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, available at www.dnb.no/emisjoner . Subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, the Offer Document may also be obtained free of charge during normal business hours at the offices of the receiving agent, DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Department, Dronning Eufemias gate 30, 0191 Oslo, Norway.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, acts as financial advisor to the Offeror. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is the legal advisor of the Offeror in the context of the Offer. Arctic Securities AS is acting as financial adviser and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Offer.

This information is considered inside information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation

This stock market announcement was posted by Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of Investor Relations at Sbanken ASA, on June 7, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. CEST.

