Faygo has a new flavor; Kelloggs LGBTQ Cereal; Altes Beer Hits Meijer





Faygo, Detroit’s iconic pop brand, has launched a new flavor, just in time for summer. The company said Monday it has added Firework to its 50-flavor line, describing it as the perfect combination of fruity and sweet with flavors of cherry, blue raspberry and lime. The new soft drink is caffeine free and tastes exactly the same as the frozen Bomb Pops you loved from the ice cream trucks of your youth. There’s even an image of the frozen red-white-and-blue Popsicle on the bottle. For 114 years, Faygo has been an innovator in the pop world and we are very proud to add Firework to our distinctive line of over 50 flavors. Firework will be available for a limited time and will provide a whole new experience for Faygo fans, Al Chittaro, president of Faygo Beverages, said in a press release. Each bottle of Firework, which is available in Midwestern stores and online, has a QR code to scan with a smartphone that will take users to FaygoCantStopThePop.com. The company also says it start a TikTok channel this summer. Faygo is made at 3579 Gratiot Ave. on the east side of Detroit since 1935. A fruity, glittery cereal from Kelloggs If you’re looking for a more festive way to start your day during Pride Month, Kelloggs can help: he released a cereal Together with Pride, launched in collaboration with GLAAD. Resembling heart-shaped Froot Loops, the berry-flavored cereal is covered in a glittery coating. The box shows a number of Kelloggs Tony the Tiger, Toucan Sam, Snap, Crackle, and Pop cereal characters, while a Frosted Mini Wheat waves a pride flag. Rainbow colored cereal hits stores just before Pride Month in June. For the first time, the Battle Creek-based company has created Together With Pride animated stickers on Instagram and Facebook, so fans can show some pride in their posts all year round. We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families and the community. For more than 100 years, Kellogg has nurtured families so they can thrive and prosper, and the company continues to welcome everyone to its table, said Priscilla Koranteng, Kelloggs vice president, in a communicated. Detroit resuscitates Altes! It’s official! Altes is back! Thank you to everyone who witnessed the resurrection on Easter Saturday and participated in the hunt! And best of all, you can now find Altes Beer in over 200 neighborhood bars and stores across Southeast Michigan! Altes is back! Now in stores and bars. Help spread the word – when you see Altes Original Detroit Lager, please post a photo and tag Altes Beer! Cheers! posted by Old beer Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Altes Lager on the shelves of Meijer

Altes was the beer of choice for many Detroiters when Prohibition hit in 1919 and was a bestseller until the 1990s. Then it disappeared, along with many other pilsner producers and cheap German style lager which were popular here. You can now find Altes Original Detroit Warehouse on the shelves of Meijer stores. Three friends Eric Stief, Carl Erickson and Pat Kruse grew up drinking lager on their canoe trips a few years ago and had the idea of ​​bringing the brand back from Detroit a few years ago. They first brewed their Bavarian-style lager at home, then teamed up with Traffic Jam & Snug for a trial that spanned several years. Now its large-scale production and canning has intensified and resulted in a distribution agreement with Meijer. Bavarian-style lager beer was once a sponsor of the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers.

