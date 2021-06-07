Sportech moves from London Stock Exchange to location-centric AIM and lottery





Betting technology company SportecActive in the state of Connecticut Confirmation of the suspension of exchanges with mutual betting London Stock Exchange In favor of the trade of Goal, Will be voted on at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on June 29. This decision is more suitable for companies like Sportech, which have a market capitalization of less than 100 million. In a statement to shareholders, the company said: President Gilles VardyFor administrators, AIM is a cheaper and better environment for the current size and strategy of the company, and AIM offers greater flexibility in corporate transactions, and therefore more than officially listed companies. particular. Benefit from fast and profitable trading. “ In the background, Sportech said: Shot 50:50 With the company announced on February 1, 2021 Global tote The Group’s activity is made up of two divisions: the hall and the lottery. Venues Business operates Jai alai’s legal horse racing, greyhound racing and mutual betting in the US states under perpetual license. ConnecticutProvides omnichannel betting entertainment through 11 physical retailers and online platforms. www.mesgagnants.com, And reserves the right to expand up to 24 physical locations. The company also includes an independent B2C platform in the United States, which provides site management services to a variety of clients. The lottery business provides lottery-based lottery platforms and services. In 2019, the group acquired iLottery, CRM and the Lot.to system, a game management platform, to complement its successful raffle games. Sportech also described the sale of Bump 50:50 and the intended use of revenues from the Global Tote business, stating: The divestiture is expected to total approximately $ 36.1 million. “It is the current intention of the board of directors to return most of its income to the shareholders of the company if it deems it appropriate. The timing and extent of this income return is organic for the group. And in light of the board’s opinion on inorganic investment opportunities and plausible trading scenarios, we take into account general current capital requirements. ” The board added that it also appreciates additional investment opportunities in the business and potential investments in carefully selected growth opportunities, in line with the Group’s strategy.

Sportech moves from London Stock Exchange to location-centric AIM and lottery

Source link Sportech moves from London Stock Exchange to location-centric AIM and lottery







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos