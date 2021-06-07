Jeff Bezos goes to space (for a few minutes): NPR

toggle legend Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos has already chosen a hobby for his post-CEO life: space travel.

Just two weeks after stepping down as CEO of Amazon, Bezos will board a rocket made by his space exploration company Blue Origin.

“If you see the earth from space, it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It is one earth,” Bezos said in a video posted on Instagram Monday morning.

“Since I was five, I have dreamed of traveling in space.”

Blue Origin’s rocket is called New Shepard, and it’s reusable, the idea being that reusing rockets will reduce the cost of going into space and make it more accessible. The pressurized capsule can accommodate six passengers. There are no pilots.

This will be the first time that a crew will be aboard the New Shepard, in a capsule attached to the rocket.

And it won’t just be Bezos: he’s also invited his brother Mark.

Want to join the Bezos brothers?

You can bid on a seat on the flight at an auction to benefit the Blue Origin Foundation, whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM. The current highest bid is $ 2.8 million.

The flight is scheduled for July 20, the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969. Bezos relinquishes his title of CEO on July 5, when he will hand over the reins to Andy Jassy, ​​who currently heads the Amazon’s cloud computing division.

toggle legend Blue Origin

Bezos ended his Instagram post with Blue Origin’s Latin motto, Gradatim Ferociter, which the company translates to “step by step with ferocity.”

What does this mean, Bezos is going “into space”?

Technically, the Karman line is the altitude at which space begins at approximately 62 miles above sea level.

But Bezos won’t stay above that line for long. The flight is expected to last around 11 minutes, and only a small portion of that time is over the Karman Line, according to to a flight path graph on the Blue Origin website.

The New Shepard’s journey is called suborbital flight, meaning the The rocket is not powerful enough to enter Earth orbit.

A giant leap for billionaires

Bezos isn’t the only one spending some of his enormous wealth on space exploration.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon now regularly transports astronauts to and from the International Space Station. And in May, a test flight of Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic reached an altitude of 55 miles, marking its third manned space flight.

But neither Musk nor Branson have yet traveled to space on company planes.

In 2014, two pilots were aboard a Virgin Galactic test flight that crashed in California’s Mojave Desert, killing one. An investigation revealed that a pilot error and design issues were the cause of the crash.

toggle legend Blue Origin

Four Virgin Galactic employees are expected to join the company’s next test flight, and Branson will catch the flight after that, BBC says reports. Branson mentionned last month he was actively preparing his body for space flights.

Virgin Galactic’s design is light years different from Blue Origin’s New Shepard. Virgin’s craft looks like an airplane, while the New Shepard is a real rocket.

But Bezos says Virgin Galactic flights aren’t really reaching space.

“One of the issues that Virgin Galactic will have to resolve eventually is that they aren’t flying over the Karman Line, not yet,” Bezos said. Told News in 2019. “I think one of the things they’ll have to figure out is how to get over the Karman Line.”

NPR Science correspondent Geoff Brumfiel contributed to this report.