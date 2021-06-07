Investors Prism Equity Research Announces the Publication of a Report on Blackboxstocks, Inc.





Proprietary Trading Analysis Platform Uniquely Provides Social Engagement and Trading Education New York, New York – (Newsfile Corp. – June 7, 2021) – Investors Prism Equity Research today announced that it has launched a cover on Blackboxstocks, Inc. (OTC Pink: BLBX), a hybrid platform of financial technology and Social media offering real-time exclusive analysis and news for stock and options traders of all skill levels. The report is available HERE Blackboxstocks has gained momentum over the past year, raising capital and achieving initial profitability through sharp increases in subscriber growth. Their trading analytics platform uniquely provides social engagement and business training to its users, which it sells through a subscription-based SaaS model. The company’s proven marketing strategy positions BLBX for future user growth as democratized trading has attracted new participants and demographics to the equity and options markets it focuses on. BLBX taps into the growing number of participants in these markets by providing proprietary analysis, education and a live community to these new users, providing a unique “social” game in the trading tools market. About Blackboxstocks, Inc. Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a hybrid financial technology and social media platform providing exclusive, real-time analysis and news to stock and options traders of all skill levels. Our web-based software uses artificial intelligence enhanced “predictive technology” to detect volatility and unusual market activity that can cause the price of a stock or option to change rapidly. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE and all other options markets, analyzing over 8,000 stocks and up to 900,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated with our dashboard, allowing our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio / video feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share business strategies and market information within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing user base in 42 countries. For more information, visit: www.blackboxstocks.com The story continues About Investors Prism Equity Research Investors Prism Equity Research provides independent, issuer-sponsored research based on objective and factual analysis, written by experienced CFA analysts, and strategically distributed to the investment community using targeted distribution channels as well as networks social and private distribution relationships. Investors Prism Equity Research is a subsidiary of PCG Advisory, Inc. PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to providing leading strategic services that encompass investor relations, market navigation, capital, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies. companies around the world. PCG Advisory has extensive experience in life sciences, technology and emerging growth companies across all industries. Please see full information in the body of the report and on our website: investorsprism.com About Prism Investisseurs Founded in 2020 with the aim of providing investors with up-to-date, unbiased market information and company news, the Investors Prism Stock Indices (PRISM) track small and micro caps in sectors such as science and industry. life, medical devices, medical technologies. , diagnostics, genomics, biotechnology and the digital economy. PRISM is accessible on: https://investorsprism.com/ Contact: Investors Prism Equity Research

646-863-6341

info @ investors prism.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86712

